Airbnb hosts can outearn the average worker in these US cities

Airbnb hosts make about $38,000 annually on average in the US, but some make more than others.

Advertisement

In Washington state, for example, hosts make an hourly wage of about $21 per hour, but Floridians who run Airbnbs make only $13 an hour on average.

A study conducted by financial media platform Wealth of Geeks estimated the most profitable places for hosts by comparing the average cost of Airbnbs per night in over 300 cities across the country to their states’ average weekly wages. The report found that the best places for Airbnb hosts to make an extra buck on top of their typical incomes are in Arizona.