Apple’s $500 billion bet on America: AI, factories, and thousands of jobs
A lot of them are desert towns and golf cities in Arizona

By
Laura Bratton
Image for article titled Airbnb hosts can outearn the average worker in these US cities
Graphic: Laura Bratton (Canva), Photos: Shutterstock, Reuters, Getty Images

Airbnb hosts make about $38,000 annually on average in the US, but some make more than others.

In Washington state, for example, hosts make an hourly wage of about $21 per hour, but Floridians who run Airbnbs make only $13 an hour on average.

A study conducted by financial media platform Wealth of Geeks estimated the most profitable places for hosts by comparing the average cost of Airbnbs per night in over 300 cities across the country to their states’ average weekly wages. The report found that the best places for Airbnb hosts to make an extra buck on top of their typical incomes are in Arizona.

Scottsdale, Arizona

Scottsdale, Arizona

The Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Desert Mountain in 2016 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Photo: Carren Carroll (Getty Images)

One night’s stay in Scottsdale, Arizona costs a substantial $449 on average — about 56% of the state’s average weekly salary.

It’s a big destination for golfers, with over 200 courses, and hosts a number of luxury spas.

Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina

Vistitors check out the Angel Oak tree in Charleston, South Carolina.
Photo: Randall Hill (Reuters)

Charleston, South Carolina is one of the wealthiest cities in the South, with a vibrant downtown and beaches.

Tourists visit for its Gullah Geechee history tours, Lowcountry cuisine and nature walks.

Airbnb hosts charge $345 a night on average, which is about 50% of what South Carolinians make for a week’s worth of work.

Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona

Children keep cool under a waterfall at Tempe Beach Park
Photo: Joshua Lott (Reuters)

Tempe, Arizona — aka “Valley of the Sun” — was tied with Charleston as the second-most profitable city for Airbnb hosts.

The city is home to Arizona State University. It has its fair share of hiking trails and waterfalls, along with a thriving arts scene. The average Airbnb price per night is $402, or 50% of workers’ weekly salaries.

Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona

The downtown skyline in Phoenix, Arizona.
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

Like Scottsdale, the capital of Arizona (and fifth-largest US city) is also a major destination for golfers and desert-enthusiasts.

But Phoenix, the third-most profitable city for Airbnb hosts, is a little busier than Scottsdale. The city has 1.4 million residents and serves as the headquarters for about 1,400 international firms.

Airbnb hosts charge $385 per night on average, or 48% of workers’ weekly earnings.

Las Vegas

Las Vegas

The Fountains of Bellagio in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo: David Becker (Getty Images)

Called the “Entertainment Capital of the World,” Las Vegas has some of the nation’s biggest hotels and casinos.

Airbnb hosts typically charge $312 per night — equivalent to about 43% of the average weekly salary in Nevada.

Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona

An overview of the University of Phoenix Stadium Stadium the home of the Arizona Cardinals NFL team in Glendale.
Image: Handout (Reuters)

The city has hosted three Super Bowls at its State Farm Stadium.

Airbnb hosts are paid $344 per night by customers, which alone is worth nearly 43% of the state’s average weekly salary.

Closely behind Glendale are Gilbert and Chandler, Arizona, where Airbnb hosts can make about 40% of Arizona’s average weekly salary by renting out their homes for a night.

Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach

Sunrise in Virginia Beach.
Photo: Chip East (Reuters)

Virginia Beach is a destination for beachgoers, nature-lovers, and surfers. Visitors can spot wild horses on its shorelines and dolphins in its waters. The beach town also hosts one of the longest-running surf competitions in the world.

Those visitors who stay at Airbnbs typically pay $332 per night, about 38% of the average weekly salary in Virginia.

Mesa, Arizona

Mesa, Arizona

A view shows the Mesa Arizona Temple in Mesa.
Photo: Laura Segall (Reuters)

Mesa, Arizona was home to the ancient Hohokam people and their artifacts can still be found at the Mesa Grande Cultural Park.

Like other cities in Arizona, Mesa is a desert destination. Mesa has a growing Mormon community, though its temple has caused a stir as renovations displaced local residents.

Airbnb hosts can make 36% of the state’s average weekly earnings by renting out their properties for the average $292 per night.

