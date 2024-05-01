Airbnb wants its new thing to be bigger than Barbie's Dreamhouse

In This Story ABNB +0.62%

As travelers plan their long-awaited summer trips, Airbnb is hoping they’ll consider embarking on one of its new ‘Icons’ experiences for a completely unique vacation.



After the success of Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse on Airbnb, the company is launching a new category it has dubbed “Icons experiences,” intended to take users on singular adventures that span music, film, television, or sports.

“As life becomes increasingly digital, we’re focused on bringing more magic into the real world,” said Brian Chesky, Airbnb’s CEO. “With Icons, we’ve created the most extraordinary experiences on Earth.”

According to Nathan Blecharczyk, Airbnb’s chief strategy officer, the company plans to add more of the experiences — so long as they’re all one of a kind.

To kick off Icons, four thousand lucky Airbnb app users who find ‘golden tickets’ will then be asked to answer questions about their passion for travel and what their connection to a particular “Icon” is.

Airbnb’s Blecharzyk said that the contest is part of the rental company’s effort to make sure “there’s something for everyone.” He added that some experiences have been tailored to reach Gen-Z consumers, while others have been built to appeal to Millennials and Gen-Z.

Locations will vary, with several experiences across the U.S., and others overseas in Italy and France.

Quartz compiled a list of some of Airbnb’s ‘Icons’

Prince’s Purple Rain home - Selected winners will get to explore Prince’s former home in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and listen in on special tracks from Prince’s studio sessions. The experience is priced at $7 (a nod to the musician’s favorite number).

- Selected winners will get to explore Prince’s former home in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and listen in on special tracks from Prince’s studio sessions. The experience is priced at $7 (a nod to the musician’s favorite number). Doja Cat’s living room performance - Doja Cat will host an intimate performance for winners in her very own living room. This is a one time only experience, according to Airbnb CSO Blecharzyk. She’s expected to perform her favorite songs and tracks from her latest album, Scarlet. The one-hour set will take place this fall and accommodate up to 15 guests.

Doja Cat will host an intimate performance for winners in her very own living room. This is a one time only experience, according to Airbnb CSO Blecharzyk. She’s expected to perform her favorite songs and tracks from her latest album, Scarlet. The one-hour set will take place this fall and accommodate up to 15 guests. Tequila tasting with Kevin Hart - Comedian Kevin Hart will escort winners into his members-only Coramino Live Lounge. Hart and his friends will treat winners to a tequila tasting accompanied by live stand-up. The experience is priced at $76 (a nod to Kevin’s birthday).