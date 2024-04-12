Business News

Airbnb says renters should be able to list their homes to make extra cash, too

The company is working with city and state governments to advocate for short-term rental rules


Francisco Velasquez
The online marketplace was founded in 2008.
Image: photo_gonzo (Shutterstock)

Airbnb is looking to give renters the opportunity to list their homes on its online marketplace. The company said Friday that it’s working with city and state officials to advocate for shorter-term rental policies that don’t impede renters from listing their homes on Airbnb and making additional income.

Mike Signer, Airbnb’s North America policy director, said “the vast majority of hosts in the U.S. share their space to help cover the rising cost of living.”

Homeownership should not be a barrier for renters who want to share their space on the platform, he said.

Airbnb also said it’s donating $100,000 to Flagstone, a nonprofit organization focused on helping lower-income renters avoid eviction and improve their financial stability.

The San Francisco-based Airbnb was born 15 years ago when its founders opened their home to guests to help pay their rent. Since then, the company has expanded to five million hosts across the world who use the platform to help boost their income.