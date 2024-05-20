Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise
10 places people want to go this summer, according to Airbnb

Travel

The hospitality company used recent search data to find trending locales

By
Melvin Backman
Sand castles
Sand castles
Photo: Finnbarr Webster (Getty Images)

With Memorial Day upon us, the beginning of the summer travel season in the U.S. has officially begun.

In April, Airbnb put together lists of trending travel destinations in both the U.S. and abroad. The company compiled the list using recent search data on its website for the summer months. Several host cities for America’s Soccer Tournament, which begins in June, made the list, including Las Vegas and Glendale, Arizona.

Click through to see which U.S. locales Airbnb says people want to visit this summer.

10. Quincy, Washington

Trailers at a meat processing plant near Quincy, Washington
Photo: Jeff T. Green (Reuters)

The website for the government of Quincy, Washington says that nearby attractions for the town include the Columbia River, Crescent Bar Resort, the Beverly Dunes, and Sunlakes State Park.

9. Columbia, South Carolina

A statue commemorating the late Sen. Strom Thurmond in Columbia, South Carolina
Photo: Stephen Morton (Getty Images)

The Columbia Metropolitan Convention & Visitors Bureau says that attractions for the city include the Columbia Museum of Art, the Riverbanks Zoo & Garden, the Blythewood Farmer’s Market, and the African-American History Monument.

8. Las Vegas, Nevada

A street corner in Las Vegas, Nevada
Photo: Ethan Miller (Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority says that attractions for the Sin City include the Fountains of Bellagio, the Grand Canal Shoppes, the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign, and Tao Nightclub.

7. Glendale, Arizona

A drumset onstage at a concert in Glendale, Arizona
Photo: Christian Petersen (Getty Images)

The Glendale Convention & Visitors Bureau says that attractions for the city include the Arizona Doll & Toy Museum, Dave & Buster’s, Manistee Ranch, and Phoenix Zoo.

6. Ouray, Colorado

A section of the Uncomphagre River near Ouray, Colorado
Photo: Jon G. Fuller/VWPics/Universal Images Group (Getty Images)

The website for the town of Ouray’s tourism outreach says that nearby attractions for the town include Box Cañon Falls, Gold Mountain Via Ferrata, ghost towns, and the Ouray Adventure Center.

5. Eugene, Oregon

Wildfire smoke in Eugene, Oregon
Photo: Marli Miller/UCG/Universal Images Group (Getty Images)

The Oregon Tourism Commission says that attractions for the city include the Hult Center for the Performing Arts, the Eugene Science Center, Alton Baker Park, and waterfalls.

4. Broken Bow, Oklahoma

A street in Broken Bow, Oklahoma
Photo: Joseph Rushmore for The Washington Post (Getty Images)

The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department says that attractions for the town include the Gardner Mansion & Museum, the annual Kiamichi Owa-Chito Festival of the Forest, Girls Gone Wine, and the David Boren Hiking Trail.

3. Saint Paul, Minnesota

A 2021 art exhibit in nearby Minneapolis, Minnesota, which is near St. Paul
Photo: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times (Getty Images)

The the website for Visit Saint Paul Official Convention & Visitors Bureau says that attractions for the town include the Hmong Cultural Center, the Fitzgerald Theatre, Como Zoo, and Mears Park.

2. Rosemary Beach, Florida

People swimming in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida, which is near Rosemary Beach
Photo: Patrick McDermott/Getty Images for IRONMAN (Getty Images)

Visit Florida says that attractions for the area include the Rosemary Children’s Playground at Round Road and Windward Lane, the the Timpoochee Trail, Camp Helen State Park, and The Pearl.

1. Santa Rosa Beach, Florida

A tree in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida
Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP (Getty Images)

Visit Florida says that attractions for the area include Topsail Hill Preserve State Park, Grayton Beer Company, and beach cabins.

