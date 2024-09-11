Air and Space

Airbus wants to do to SpaceX what it did to Boeing

The company's CEO isn't afraid to do some M&A to get there

By
Melvin Backman
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
The Airbus logo
The Airbus logo
Photo: Chesnot (Getty Images)
In This Story
EADSFBA

Airbus (AIR) really wants to achieve dominance in the space industry the way that it has in the commercial airline industry. Bloomberg reports that CEO Guillaume Faury said that its European Union competitors should consider merging to take on SpaceX the way it took on Boeing (BA).

Suggested Reading

The 10 cars with the highest resale value
Nvidia, Nike, Micron, Darden Restaurants: Stocks to watch this week
Nvidia is about to drop new AI chips. Here's what to expect
DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

The 10 cars with the highest resale value
Nvidia, Nike, Micron, Darden Restaurants: Stocks to watch this week
Nvidia is about to drop new AI chips. Here's what to expect
DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

“There is room to find more ways of cooperating in Europe to create scale,” he reportedly said on the sidelines of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Global Aerospace Summit in Washington, D.C.

Advertisement

Related Content

Airbus is looking to extend its dominance over struggling rival Boeing
Airbus CEO says SpaceX is successful because it's a selfish American company

Related Content

Airbus is looking to extend its dominance over struggling rival Boeing
Airbus CEO says SpaceX is successful because it's a selfish American company

Though the French company has been dealing with headaches related to its commercial airliner engines, it remains the leader of a global planemaking duopoly. Boeing, its primary competitor, has been partially sidelined by a door plug blowout scandal that has slowed down its production capacity.

Advertisement

But space leadership eludes Airbus. On its most recent earnings call, Faury said that the company was reorganizing its space division as it took a €989 million ($1.1 billion) charge after overspending on contract fulfillment costs.

Advertisement

“The space business went through major shifts,” he said. “The market conditions have changed as we have seen an increased competition with some disruptive new players, and in particular, one disruptive new player.”

That player would be SpaceX. Airbus was surely anxious watching Boeing’s own high-profile space project, the CST-100 Starliner, undock from the International Space Station crewless despite leaving Earth with a crew onboard. Thanks to thruster issues that spurred safety concerns, Elon Musk’s rocket company will be their ride home instead.