Airlines

Airbus is looking to extend its dominance over struggling rival Boeing

Boeing had the upper hand for years until the last major 737 Max crisis. Airbus then took the lead and hasn’t looked back since

By
Melvin Backman
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A photo of an Airbus Beluga XL cargo plane.
Photo: Charly Triballeu/AFP via Getty Images (Getty Images)

France’s Airbus is the world’s largest commercial aircraft manufacturer, not Boeing, and it doesn’t look like that’s going to change anytime soon. The company reported earnings Thursday, and it told analysts that it’s looking to take advantage of its rival’s struggles.

Suggested Reading

The Dow plunged 400 points as UnitedHealth drags stocks lower
Coinbase just got a big win as Trump's SEC drops the case against it
UnitedHealth is being investigated for its Medicare billing practices — and the stock falls 9%
Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

The Dow plunged 400 points as UnitedHealth drags stocks lower
Coinbase just got a big win as Trump's SEC drops the case against it
UnitedHealth is being investigated for its Medicare billing practices — and the stock falls 9%
Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

“We are indeed in a quite more short-term and very aggressive competition with our competitor, and we wanted to take benefit of the current periods,” CEO Guillaume Faury said. His company is expecting to deliver 800 commercial aircraft this year, up from last year’s 735.

Advertisement

Related Content

Boeing and Airbus have a major headache in common
Airbus would be looking pretty bad right now if Boeing didn't look worse

Related Content

Boeing and Airbus have a major headache in common
Airbus would be looking pretty bad right now if Boeing didn't look worse

While Boeing has had to cap production on its next-generation 737 Max planes amid heightened US government scrutiny, Airbus is expecting to ramp up production. Because the companies are the two biggest names in town when it comes to aviation, the misfortunes of one can quickly become the fortunes of the other.

Advertisement

Boeing had the upper hand for years until the last major 737 Max crisis, which saw its planes grounded and its order book dry up. Airbus took the lead and hasn’t looked back since.

Advertisement