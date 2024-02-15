Airbus is looking to extend its dominance over struggling rival Boeing

France’s Airbus is the world’s largest commercial aircraft manufacturer, not Boeing, and it doesn’t look like that’s going to change anytime soon. The company reported earnings Thursday, and it told analysts that it’s looking to take advantage of its rival’s struggles.

Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise

Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise CC Share Subtitles Off

English Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise

“We are indeed in a quite more short-term and very aggressive competition with our competitor, and we wanted to take benefit of the current periods,” CEO Guillaume Faury said. His company is expecting to deliver 800 commercial aircraft this year, up from last year’s 735.

Advertisement

While Boeing has had to cap production on its next-generation 737 Max planes amid heightened US government scrutiny, Airbus is expecting to ramp up production. Because the companies are the two biggest names in town when it comes to aviation, the misfortunes of one can quickly become the fortunes of the other.

Advertisement

Boeing had the upper hand for years until the last major 737 Max crisis, which saw its planes grounded and its order book dry up. Airbus took the lead and hasn’t looked back since.