The 10 most chronically delayed flights in America

Airlines

Federal data shows some routes face consistent delays, with one Frontier Airlines flight running late 92% of the time

By
Melvin Backman
A person looking at a flight information board
A person looking at a flight information board
Photo: Roberto Schmidt (Getty Images)

When people purchase airline tickets, they’re expecting to go from one place to another at the time their ticket says they will. But sometimes that doesn’t happen, and a flight gets delayed. In fact, it happens to some flights a lot. The Department of Transportation, which keeps track of things like airline delays and aviation-related consumer complaints, says that some itineraries left later than expected, upwards of 75% of the time in August.

Click through to find out which flights are the most “chronically delayed.”

10. American Airlines flight 1336

10. American Airlines flight 1336

An American Airlines plane
An American Airlines plane
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

The flight, which goes from Raleigh-Durham International Airport to Miami International Airport, was operated 26 times in August. Twenty of those departures were delayed, or 77%. The average delay was 129 minutes long.

9. United Airlines flight 424

9. United Airlines flight 424

A United Airlines plane
A United Airlines plane
Photo: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

The flight, which goes from Miami International Airport to Newark Liberty International Airport, was operated 13 times in August. Ten of those departures were delayed, or 77%. The average delay was 133 minutes long.

8. United Airlines flight 1340

8. United Airlines flight 1340

A United Airlines plane
A United Airlines plane
Photo: Kevin Carter (Getty Images)

The flight, which goes from Denver International Airport to Boise Airport, was operated 18 times in August. Fourteen of those departures were delayed, or 78%. The average delay was 88 minutes long.

7. Southwest Airlines flight 256

7. Southwest Airlines flight 256

A Southwest Airlines plane
A Southwest Airlines plane
Photo: Kevin Carter (Getty Images)

The flight, which goes from Tampa International Airport to Denver International Airport, was operated 14 times in August. Eleven of those departures were delayed, or 79%. The average delay was 86 minutes long.

6. Spirit Airlines flight 488

6. Spirit Airlines flight 488

A Spirit Airlines plane
A Spirit Airlines plane
Photo: Kevin Carter (Getty Images)

The flight, which goes from Harry Reid International Airport to Chicago O’Hare International Airport, was operated 11 times in August. Nine of those departures were delayed, or 82%. The average delay was 85 minutes long.

5. Spirit Airlines flight 204

5. Spirit Airlines flight 204

A Spirit Airlines plane
A Spirit Airlines plane
Photo: Kevin Carter (Getty Images)

The flight, which goes from Charlotte Douglas International Airport to Los Angeles International Airport, was operated 13 times in August. Eleven of those departures were delayed, or 85%. The average delay was 113 minutes long.

4. American Airlines flight 1450

4. American Airlines flight 1450

An American Airlines plane
An American Airlines plane
Photo: Kevin Carter (Getty Images)

The flight, which goes from Philadelphia International Airport to Orlando International Airport, was operated 16 times in August. Fourteen of those departures were delayed, or 88%. The average delay was 78 minutes long.

3. United Airlines flight 4485

3. United Airlines flight 4485

A United Airlines plane
A United Airlines plane
Photo: Kevin Carter (Getty Images)

The flight, which goes from Newark Liberty International Airport to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, was operated 10 times in August. Nine of those departures were delayed, or 90%. The average delay was 72 minutes long.

2. Frontier Airlines flight 3141

2. Frontier Airlines flight 3141

A Frontier Airlines plane
A Frontier Airlines plane
Photo: Kevin Carter (Getty Images)

The flight, which goes from Charlotte Douglas International Airport to Orlando International Airport, was operated 10 times in August. Nine of those departures were delayed, or 90%. The average delay was 128 minutes long.

1. Frontier Airlines flight 4066

1. Frontier Airlines flight 4066

A Frontier Airlines plane
A Frontier Airlines plane
Photo: Daniel Slim/AFP (Getty Images)

The flight, which goes from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, was operated 12 times in August. Eleven of those departures were delayed, or 92%. The average delay was 60 minutes long.

