How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The 10 plane routes seeing the hottest airfare inflation in America

About
Air and Space

The 10 plane routes seeing the hottest airfare inflation in America

The average plane ticket for each route went up by at least 20%

By
Melvin Backman
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
People at an airport
People at an airport
Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP (Getty Images)

After a couple years of falling air fares, the price of a plane ticket is suddenly going up. In the most recent consumer price index inflation reading, fares were actually rising faster than rent. Along some routes, though, that inflation was more aggressive than in other places. According to Department of Transportation data, the routes with the highest inflation saw average prices increase by more than 20% apiece in the second quarter.

Advertisement

Take a look at which routes are seeing costs go up the fastest.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

10. Jacksonville, Florida to New York, New York

10. Jacksonville, Florida to New York, New York

Jacksonville, Florida
Jacksonville, Florida
Photo: Visions of America/Joseph Sohm/UCG/Universal Images Group (Getty Images)

In the second quarter of 2024, the average fare for this route was $218.14. A year before, the average was $179.39. That’s good for a 21.6% increase.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

9. Dayton, Ohio to Washington, D.C.

9. Dayton, Ohio to Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C.
Washington, D.C.
Photo: J. David Ake (Getty Images)

In the second quarter of 2024, the average fare for this route was $299.51. A year before, the average was $245.67. That’s good for a 22% increase.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

8. Atlanta, Georgia to Charlotte, North Carolina

8. Atlanta, Georgia to Charlotte, North Carolina

Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta, Georgia
Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage (Getty Images)

In the second quarter of 2024, the average fare for this route was $322.73. A year before, the average was $264.14. That’s good for a 22.2% increase.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

7. Las Vegas, Nevada to Tampa, Florida

7. Las Vegas, Nevada to Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida
Tampa, Florida
Photo: Julio Aguilar (Getty Images)

In the second quarter of 2024, the average fare for this route was $262.35. A year before, the average was $214.47. That’s good for a 22.3% increase.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

6. Atlanta, Georgia to Hartford, Connecticut

6. Atlanta, Georgia to Hartford, Connecticut

Hartford, Connecticut
Hartford, Connecticut
Photo: Linda Davidson/The Washington Post (Getty Images)

In the second quarter of 2024, the average fare for this route was $264.35. A year before, the average was $215.23. That’s good for a 22.8% increase.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

5. Kansas City, Missouri to Las Vegas, Nevada

5. Kansas City, Missouri to Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada
Las Vegas, Nevada
Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

In the second quarter of 2024, the average fare for this route was $238.26. A year before, the average was $191.41. That’s good for a 24.5% increase.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

4. Boston, Massachusetts to Kansas City, Missouri

4. Boston, Massachusetts to Kansas City, Missouri

Boston, Massachusetts
Boston, Massachusetts
Photo: Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox (Getty Images)

In the second quarter of 2024, the average fare for this route was $287.95. A year before, the average was $229.01. That’s good for a 25.7% increase.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

3. Austin, Texas to Cincinnati, Ohio

3. Austin, Texas to Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio
Cincinnati, Ohio
Photo: Marli Miller/UCG/Universal Images Group (Getty Images)

In the second quarter of 2024, the average fare for this route was $244.66. A year before, the average was $190.83. That’s good for a 28.2% increase.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

2. Atlanta, Georgia to Cleveland, Ohio

2. Atlanta, Georgia to Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio
Cleveland, Ohio
Photo: John Greim/Loop Images/Universal Images Group (Getty Images)

In the second quarter of 2024, the average fare for this route was $204.54. A year before, the average was $151.18. That’s good for a 35.3% increase.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

1. Austin, Texas to Detroit, Michigan

1. Austin, Texas to Detroit, Michigan

Austin, Texas
Austin, Texas
Photo: Rick Kern (Getty Images)

In the second quarter of 2024, the average fare for this route was $296.48. A year before, the average was $202.57. That’s good for a 46.4% increase.

Advertisement

12 / 12