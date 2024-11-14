The airlines most likely to bump you from your flight

Among the millions of passengers who head to their boarding gates every year, an unfortunate few are prevented from getting into the seats they paid for by airlines who “oversold” their flights.

Advertisement

Airlines often make a bet that not everyone who confirmed their itinerary will show up for their flight — and when the airlines lose that bet, customers pay the price. The Department of Transportation tracks how often that happens to domestic flyers and includes the information in its Air Travel Consumer Reports.

Click through to see which airlines bumped the largest share of their passengers during the second quarter of the year.