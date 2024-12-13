DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
The 10 airlines that use the most jet fuel in America

These airlines ran through hundreds of millions of gallons apiece in the first half of 2024

By
Melvin Backman
A plane being fueled
A plane being fueled
Photo: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Airlines need a few things to conduct business. Most importantly, they need planes to fly their passengers. They also need pilots to fly those planes and flight attendants to help those passengers.

But those planes can’t go anywhere if they don’t have fuel. Besides their employees, fuel is one of the largest recurring costs that airlines face. The Department of Transportation, which tracks lots of things about the airline industry, watches how much aviation fuel is consumed by the companies it regulates.

Take a look at the 10 carriers that used the most fuel in the first half of 2024.

10. Alaska Airlines

10. Alaska Airlines

An Alaska Airlines plane
An Alaska Airlines plane
Photo: Kevin Carter (Getty Images)

Between its domestic and international service, Alaska Airlines (ALK) consumed 297 million gallons of jet fuel in the first half of 2024. It spent $871 million to procure that fuel.

9. Atlas Air

9. Atlas Air

An Atlas Air plane
An Atlas Air plane
Photo: JoanValls/Urbanandsport /NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Between its domestic and international service, Atlas Air consumed 351 million gallons of jet fuel in the first half of 2024. It spent $1 billion to procure that fuel.

8. JetBlue Airways

8. JetBlue Airways

A JetBlue Airways plane
A JetBlue Airways plane
Photo: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Between its domestic and international service, JetBlue consumed 360 million gallons of jet fuel in the first half of 2024. It spent $1.1 billion to procure that fuel.

7. Spirit Airlines

7. Spirit Airlines

A Spirit Airlines plane
A Spirit Airlines plane
Photo: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Between its domestic and international service, Spirit consumed 401 million gallons of jet fuel in the first half of 2024. It spent $1.1 billion to procure that fuel.

6. FedEx

6. FedEx

A FedEx plane
A FedEx plane
Photo: Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire (Getty Images)

Between its domestic and international service, FedEx (FDX) consumed 488 million gallons of jet fuel in the first half of 2024. It spent $1.3 billion to procure that fuel.

5. UPS

5. UPS

A UPS plane
A UPS plane
Photo: Scotty Perry/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Between its domestic and international service, UPS (UPS) consumed 719 million gallons of jet fuel in the first half of 2024. It spent $1.9 billion to procure that fuel.

4. Southwest Airlines

4. Southwest Airlines

A Southwest Airlines plane
A Southwest Airlines plane
Photo: Kevin Carter (Getty Images)

Between its domestic and international service, Southwest consumed 943 million gallons of jet fuel in the first half of 2024. It spent $2.5 billion to procure that fuel.

3. Delta Air Lines

3. Delta Air Lines

A Delta Air Lines plane
A Delta Air Lines plane
Photo: Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Between its domestic and international service, Delta consumed 1.5 billion gallons of jet fuel in the first half of 2024. It spent $4.1 billion to procure that fuel.

2. American Airlines

2. American Airlines

An American Airlines plane
An American Airlines plane
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

Between its domestic and international service, American consumed 1.5 billion gallons of jet fuel in the first half of 2024. It spent $4 billion to procure that fuel.

1. United Airlines

1. United Airlines

A United Airlines plane
A United Airlines plane
Photo: Gary Hershorn (Getty Images)

Between its domestic and international service, United consumed 1.6 billion gallons of jet fuel in the first half of 2024. It spent $4.4 billion to procure that fuel.

