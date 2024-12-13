The 10 airlines that use the most jet fuel in America

Airlines need a few things to conduct business. Most importantly, they need planes to fly their passengers. They also need pilots to fly those planes and flight attendants to help those passengers.

Advertisement

But those planes can’t go anywhere if they don’t have fuel. Besides their employees, fuel is one of the largest recurring costs that airlines face. The Department of Transportation, which tracks lots of things about the airline industry, watches how much aviation fuel is consumed by the companies it regulates.

Take a look at the 10 carriers that used the most fuel in the first half of 2024.