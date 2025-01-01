The 10 airlines that got better — and worse — at handling bags during this year's busy season

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Air and Space

Most carriers improved their baggage mishandling rates, but not all

By
Melvin Backman
A suitcase at a baggage claim carousel
A suitcase at a baggage claim carousel
Photo: Aaron M. Sprecher (AP)

Summer is the airline industry’s busy season, when sustained passenger volumes tend to be at their highest. But with greater traffic comes more baggage, and with more baggage comes more opportunity to mishandle baggage. Based on a Quartz analysis of Department of Transportation data for mishandled baggage — which the government defines as checked luggage “lost, damaged, delayed, and pilfered” — this is how much airlines stepped their game. In some cases, airline performance was a step down.

Take a look at which airlines did better and which ones did worse when it came to baggage mishandling.

Better: United Airlines

Better: United Airlines

United Airlines planes
United Airlines planes
Photo: Aaron M. Sprecher (AP)

2.1 bags better

During the summer of 2024, United mishandled 7.4 bags per thousand it enplaned. That rate is 2.1 bags better than in 2023. At the rate of baggage that the company dealt with this year, that means it mishandled about 41,300 fewer bags than it would have at the old rate.

Better: JetBlue Airways

Better: JetBlue Airways

A JetBlue Airways plane
A JetBlue Airways plane
Photo: Larry MacDougal (AP)

2 bags better

During the summer of 2024, JetBlue mishandled 3.9 bags per thousand it enplaned. That rate is 2 bags better than in 2023. At the rate of baggage that the company dealt with this year, that means it mishandled about 6,900 fewer bags than it would have at the old rate.

Better: Hawaiian Airlines

Better: Hawaiian Airlines

A Hawaiian Airlines plane
A Hawaiian Airlines plane
Photo: Larry MacDougal (AP)

2 bags better

During the summer of 2024, Hawaiian mishandled 3.2 bags per thousand it enplaned. That rate is 2 bags better than in 2023. At the rate of baggage that the company dealt with this year, that means it mishandled about 3,300 fewer bags than it would have at the old rate.

Better: Frontier Airlines

Better: Frontier Airlines

A Frontier Airlines plane
A Frontier Airlines plane
Photo: Larry MacDougal (AP)

1 bag better

During the summer of 2024, Frontier mishandled 4.9 bags per thousand it enplaned. That rate is 1 bag better than in 2023. At the rate of baggage that the company dealt with this year, that means it mishandled about 2,300 fewer bags than it would have at the old rate.

Better: Southwest Airlines

Better: Southwest Airlines

A Southwest Airlines plane
A Southwest Airlines plane
Photo: Ric Tapia (AP)

0.6 bags better

During the summer of 2024, Southwest mishandled 4.5 bags per thousand it enplaned. That rate is 0.6 bags better than in 2023. At the rate of baggage that the company dealt with this year, that means it mishandled about 20,900 fewer bags than it would have at the old rate.

Better: Spirit Airlines

Better: Spirit Airlines

A Spirit Airlines plane
A Spirit Airlines plane
Photo: Ric Tapia (AP)

0.1 bags better

During the summer of 2024, Spirit mishandled 5.3 bags per thousand it enplaned. That rate is 0.1 bags better than in 2023. At the rate of baggage that the company dealt with this year, that means it mishandled about 500 fewer bags than it would have at the old rate.

Even: Allegiant Air

Even: Allegiant Air

An Allegiant Air plane
An Allegiant Air plane
Photo: Kirby Lee (AP)

No change

During the summer of 2024, Allegiant mishandled 1.8 bags per thousand it enplaned. That rate is the same as in 2023. Still, at the rate of baggage that the company dealt with this year, that means it mishandled about 10 fewer bags than it would have at the old rate.

Worse: Delta Air Lines

Worse: Delta Air Lines

A Delta Air Lines plane
A Delta Air Lines plane
Photo: Armando Franca (AP)

0.1 bags worse

During the summer of 2024, Delta mishandled 5.9 bags per thousand it enplaned. That rate is 0.1 bags worse than in 2023. At the rate of baggage that the company dealt with this year, that means it mishandled about 2,700 more bags than it would have at the old rate.

Worse: American Airlines

Worse: American Airlines

An American Airlines plane
An American Airlines plane
Photo: Ric Tapia (AP)

0.1 bags worse

During the summer of 2024, American mishandled 9.8 bags per thousand it enplaned. That rate is 0.1 bags worse than in 2023. At the rate of baggage that the company dealt with this year, that means it mishandled about 3,500 more bags than it would have at the old rate.

Worse: Alaska Airlines

Worse: Alaska Airlines

An Alaska Airlines plane
An Alaska Airlines plane
Photo: Ric Tapia (AP)

1.1 bags worse

During the summer of 2024, the carrier mishandled 7.6 bags per thousand it enplaned. That rate is 1.1 bags better than in 2023. At the rate of baggage that the company dealt with this year, that means it mishandled about 8,700 more bags than it would have at the old rate.

