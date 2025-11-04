United Airlines planes at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) in Newark, New Jersey, US, on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned that U.S. airspace closures are possible next week if the government shutdown continues and further strains the thinning ranks of air traffic controllers.

"So if, if you bring us to a week from today, Democrats, you will see mass chaos," Duffy said at a Tuesday press conference. "You will see mass flight delays. You'll see mass cancellations, and you may see us close certain parts of the airspace, because we just cannot manage it because we don't have the air traffic controllers."

The Department of Transportation did not immediately respond to a request for comment for further details.

Last week, four of the largest U.S. airlines urged the Senate to pass the GOP’s short-term funding bill and restore government funding so air traffic controllers and other public workers can earn regular paychecks again.

United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, and Southwest Airlines banded together to intensify pressure and break a month-long impasse on the shutdown. It is poised to become the longest in U.S. history on Wednesday once it enters day 36.

About 11,000 air traffic controllers are working without pay because the government has deemed them “essential” employees. The problem is compounded by an ongoing shortage of about 3,000 air traffic controllers to restore their ranks to adequate levels.

Delays and flight cancellations are plaguing major U.S. airports. The Federal Aviation Administration said on Friday that a staggering 80% of air traffic controllers were absent in New York-area airports.

Last week, for the first time during the shutdown, air traffic controllers missed out on a regular paycheck, raising fears that many air traffic controllers will stop showing up for work. That could worsen the parade of delays and flight cancellations, and provoke safety concerns.

Once government funding is restored, air traffic controllers will receive backpay. But it's not clear whether Congress will agree to reopen the government this week. Some lawmakers are expressing renewed hope that a deal will come together within days.