Earnings Snapshots

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) reports earnings

The report was filed on February 14, 2025

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
In This Story
ALK+3.88%

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK+3.88%) has filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 filing.

Suggested Reading

Meta wants its AI to power robots that can do your chores
Novo Nordisk stock is having a rough week after that Hims & Hers Super Bowl ad
Uber wants Tesla's robotaxis on its app — because 'no one wants to compete' against Elon Musk
Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The report details the company's financial performance, including a consolidated pretax income of $545 million for 2024, compared to $323 million in the previous year. This increase was partly due to the acquisition of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. on September 18, 2024.

Suggested Reading

Meta wants its AI to power robots that can do your chores
Novo Nordisk stock is having a rough week after that Hims & Hers Super Bowl ad
Uber wants Tesla's robotaxis on its app — because 'no one wants to compete' against Elon Musk
Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Alaska Air Group's total operating revenue for 2024 was $11.7 billion, a 13% increase from $10.4 billion in 2023. This growth was driven by the inclusion of Hawaiian's operations and increased passenger traffic.

Advertisement

Related Content

Alaska Airlines launches new nonstop flights and 'premium' offers in $1 billion profit plan
An airline is giving AI a shot at scheduling flights

Related Content

Alaska Airlines launches new nonstop flights and 'premium' offers in $1 billion profit plan
An airline is giving AI a shot at scheduling flights

The company reported total operating expenses of $11.2 billion, up from $10 billion in 2023. The increase in expenses was attributed to higher wages, fuel costs, and integration costs related to the Hawaiian acquisition.

Advertisement

Alaska Air Group's cash and marketable securities amounted to $2.5 billion as of December 31, 2024, with long-term debt totaling $4.5 billion, reflecting an increase due to new financing arrangements.

Advertisement

The report outlines the company's strategic focus on integrating Hawaiian Airlines, with anticipated capacity growth of 2% to 3% in 2025. The integration is expected to drive revenue improvements and cost synergies.

Alaska Air Group's loyalty program, Mileage Plan, contributed significantly to revenue, with loyalty program revenue totaling $1.9 billion in 2024.

Advertisement

The filing also highlights the company's environmental initiatives, including commitments to reduce carbon emissions and invest in sustainable aviation fuel.

The report discusses potential risks, including competition, fuel price volatility, and regulatory changes that could impact future operations and financial results.

Advertisement

Alaska Air Group's Board of Directors and management continue to focus on maintaining operational efficiency and enhancing shareholder value through strategic initiatives and disciplined financial management.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Alaska Air Group Inc. annual 10-K report dated February 14, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.