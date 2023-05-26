Hiring is becoming less human. Companies large and small are turning to a suite of automated tools to help them find, recruit, interview, and select the right candidates for open positions. So, the next time you apply for a job, it’s possible that you’ll go through many different phases of the hiring process without ever talking to a real person. What could go wrong? Read the full transcript here. (Presented by Deloitte)

Featuring

Scott Nover is a tech reporter at Quartz and the host of season 5 of the Quartz Obsession podcast. He is obsessed with TikTok, fantasy football, and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Gabriela Riccardi is deputy editor of Quartz at Work. She is obsessed with Campari spritzes, Ferrante novels, and supper clubs.

Show notes

“Objective or Biased” — German public broadcaster BR24

Computer Says No — BBC Three

Electronic Privacy Information Center

“A leaked Amazon memo may help explain why the tech giant is pushing out so many recruiters” — Vox

“People are terrible judges of talent. Can algorithms do better?” — Quartz

“U.S. warns of discrimination in using artificial intelligence to screen job candidates” — NPR, featuring quotes from Charlotte Burrows

EU AI Act

Credits

The Quartz Obsession is produced by Rachel Ward, with additional support from executive editor Susan Howson and platform strategist Shivank Taksali. Our theme music is by Taka Yasuzawa and Alex Suguira. This episode was recorded by Eric Wojahn at Solid Sound, in Ann Arbor, Michigan and at the G/O Media headquarters in New York.