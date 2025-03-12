Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) reports earnings

In This Story BIRD -2.65%

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD-2.65% ) has filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. The filing is available for review filing.

Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says CC Share Subtitles Off

English Bitcoin will hit $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says

The report details Allbirds' financial performance, showing a decrease in net revenue to $189.8 million from $254.1 million in the previous year. The decline is attributed to lower unit sales in its direct business and the transition of international operations to distributor models.

Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Bitcoin will hit $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says

Cost of revenue decreased to $108.7 million, resulting in a gross profit of $81.1 million and a gross margin improvement to 42.7%. The margin improvement was due to lower freight and duty costs and a higher average selling price.

Advertisement

Operating expenses were reduced to $178.6 million, down from $257.2 million the previous year. This includes a decrease in selling, general, and administrative expenses, marketing expenses, and impairment charges.

Advertisement

Allbirds reported a net loss of $93.3 million, an improvement from the $152.5 million loss the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA showed a loss of $70.0 million, compared to a loss of $78.5 million in 2023.

Advertisement

The company highlighted its strategic transformation plan, which includes optimizing its store fleet, transitioning international operations to a distributor model, and focusing on cost savings and capital efficiency.

Allbirds also reported on its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts, including its commitment to sustainability and its status as a public benefit corporation.

Advertisement

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year were $66.7 million, with no outstanding balances under its credit agreement. The company believes its current resources are sufficient to meet its cash requirements over the next 12 months.

The report includes a discussion of risks related to market conditions, competition, and regulatory changes, as well as the company's plans to address these challenges.

Advertisement

Allbirds continues to focus on marketing its sustainable footwear and apparel products to a global customer base, leveraging its direct-to-consumer model and strategic partnerships with third-party retailers and distributors.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Allbirds Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 12, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.