Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) reports earnings

In This Story ALLO -8.50%

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO-8.50% ) has submitted its annual report filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing outlines the company's focus on developing allogeneic T cell product candidates for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Key programs include cemacabtagene ansegedleucel (cema-cel) for large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL), ALLO-316 for renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and ALLO-329 for autoimmune diseases.

In 2024, Allogene initiated a pivotal Phase 2 trial (ALPHA3) for cema-cel as part of a first-line consolidation strategy for LBCL. The trial involves randomizing patients to receive cema-cel or standard care, with a focus on patients who are MRD positive after first-line therapy.

The company has completed enrollment in a Phase 1b trial (TRAVERSE) for ALLO-316 in RCC, receiving Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation. Interim results showed promise in patients with CD70 positive RCC.

Allogene is advancing ALLO-329 for autoimmune diseases, with plans to initiate a Phase 1 trial in mid-2025. The product targets CD19 and CD70, aiming to reduce or eliminate the need for chemotherapy.

The company is developing ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody, as part of its lymphodepletion regimen. The ALPHA3 trial will assess ALLO-647's contribution to the regimen's benefit-risk ratio.

Allogene entered into an amended agreement with Servier, expanding its licensed territory for CD19 products to the EU and UK, with an option to include China and Japan. The company also expanded its collaboration with Foresight Diagnostics for MRD assay development.

The report indicates Allogene's net loss was $257.6 million for 2024, with an accumulated deficit of $1.8 billion. The company had $373.1 million in cash and investments as of December 31, 2024, with a cash runway into the second half of 2026.

Allogene's strategic collaborations include partnerships with Cellectis for gene-editing technology, Notch Therapeutics for iPSC-derived cell therapies, and Foresight Diagnostics for MRD assays.

The company faces competition from other biotechnology firms developing cell-based therapies, including autologous and allogeneic CAR T therapies, as well as non-cell-based immune oncology platforms.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Allogene Therapeutics Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 13, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.