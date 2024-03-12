It's not just Bitcoin: 5 'altcoins' riding the cryptocurrency wave

The crypto world has been thriving in recent months, bringing an end to a long period of hardship. This year alone, Bitcoin has grown by 50%, reaching an all-time high of $72,000. But it isn’t just Bitcoin that’s seeing a meteoric rise. Other cryptocurrencies have also grown by more 100% over the past year, marking the end of a long crypto winter plagued by a string of crypto exchange collapses, scandals, and bankruptcies.



All this positivity in the crypto market can be attributed to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s approval of 11 Bitcoin ETFs in January and the subsequent listing of some Bitcoin-linked securities on the U.K. stock market.

