Amazon just made a big change to the Kindle

In This Story AMZN

Amazon (AMZN) unveiled a suite of Kindle devices Wednesday, including its first e-reader to have a color display.



Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever

Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever CC Share Subtitles Off

English Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever

The Kindle Colorsoft will retail for $279.99 and start shipping on Oct. 30. It will allow users to see the color of book titles and to add different colored highlights to text.

Advertisement

The retail giant has been criticized for not having a color e-reader, especially as many of its competitors have color models on the market. An article from Inverse in May claimed new color e-readers from Kobo (RKUNY) and Clara were proof that “Amazon’s Kindle is falling behind.”

Advertisement

Amazon has been generally conservative with Kindle products, changing them slightly but not doing major overhauls. So the Colorsoft is something customers have long been hoping for, especially those who like to read graphic novels and comics on the devices.

Advertisement

Amazon also released AI features for the Kindle Scribe. “The all-new, built-in AI-powered notebook enables you to quickly summarize pages and pages of notes into concise bullets in a script font that can be easily shared directly from the notebook tab,” Amazon said.

The Kindle Paperwhite, the company’s most popular product in the line, also got an upgrade — it’s thinner than ever and maintains its impressive three months of battery life. And all Kindle device pages will now turn 25% faster.