Amazon drone delivery is leaving California and coming to Arizona

Amazon is bringing its same-day drone delivery to customers in Phoenix, Arizona and shuttering the service for customers in Northern California.

Prime Air drone deliveries will be available to customers in the West Valley of the Phoenix metro area later this year, Amazon said Monday. The drones will deploy from near its same-day delivery site in Tolleson, Arizona “for the first time,” it added.

Amazon said it’s working with local officials and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to get permission for drone deliveries in Tolleson, and once it has approval, customers in the West Valley will be notified.

The company said it is currently testing its new MK30 drone that will be able to deliver packages to smaller backyards and in densely populated suburbs. Compared to its current drone, the new model is quieter, can fly further, and can operate in different types of weather—even light rain, Amazon said.

“As Amazon embarks on the national expansion of its Amazon Drone Delivery Program, we’re proud to have their innovative presence in our community,” Juan Rodriguez, mayor of Tolleson, said in a statement. “By bringing this service to new communities, they’re not just delivering goods; they’re delivering opportunities and economic growth for all. Amazon’s commitment to innovation exemplifies the entrepreneurial spirit that drives our city forward.”

Kate Gallego, mayor of Phoenix, said the “zero-emission package delivery” will help the city “reduce local pollution and further cement our city as a hotbed for the innovative technology of tomorrow.”

In the same announcement, Amazon said it had decided to close its delivery site in Lockeford, California, but would offer those employees job opportunities at other sites. The company is keeping its delivery service in College Station, Texas—where it started—and said it will open more delivery sites next year.