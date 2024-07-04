How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
A brief history of Amazon: From Jeff Bezos' garage to a $2 trillion market cap

The e-commerce giant turns 30 years old on Friday, July 5

Laura Bratton
 and Britney Nguyen
Jeff Bezos walks on stage, a blue backdrop with the Amazon logo is behind him
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos walks on stage for the launch of the new Amazon Fire Phone on Wednesday, June 18, 2014, in Seattle, Washington.
Photo: Ted S. Warren (AP)

Amazon has become synonymous with American consumerism. Want groceries? Get them delivered with Amazon Prime. Ordering a present for your mother-in-law? Amazon Prime. Want to see Meghan Markle in the TV show “Suits,” before she became the Duchess of Sussex? Try Prime Video. You get the picture.

The company started by Jeff Bezos out of his garage in Washington state on July 5, 1994 has grown into an e-commerce giant worth $2 trillion. But it’s faced its fair share of criticism, regulatory scrutiny, and financial woes. As Amazon turns 20, Quartz takes you through major moments in its history.

1994: Amazon is founded

1994: Amazon is founded

Jeff Bezos speaking in two microphones at a podium, logos for American Express and Amazon.com are displayed on the backdrop behind him
Founder and CEO of Amazon.com Jeff Bezos speaks during the Tribeca Film Festival partnership press conference at the Tribeca Cinemas March 3, 2005 in New York City.
Photo: Paul Hawthorne (Getty Images)

Princeton graduate Jeff Bezos started Amazon out of his garage in Washington state on July 5, 1994 under the name “Cadabra” — as in “abracadabra” — but changed it because it sounded too much like “cadaver.” The company launched its website one year later, becoming an online bookstore that delivered to 45 countries.

1997: Amazon goes public

1997: Amazon goes public

Anna Kournikova (left), Jeff Bezos (center), and Bob Greifield (right) stand closely together behind a clear podium that says NASDAQ
Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos (C) and tennis player Anna Kournikova are presented with a crystal plaque by NASDAQ president & CEO Bob Greifeld before opening the NASDAQ stock market at the MarketSite Studio in Times Square on August 22, 2003 in New York City.
Photo: Frank Micelotta (Getty Images)

Amazon listed on the Nasdaq on May 15, offering 3 million shares at an initial $18 per share.

Advertisement

“Although the company has yet to produce net profit, several analysts say...they expect the company to rake in revenue in the multimillion-dollar range within a few years,” the Wall Street Journal reported at the time.

1998: Amazon sells more than just books

1998: Amazon sells more than just books

Jeff Bezos holds a phone and looks forward, an Amazon logo is on the podium next to him
Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos presents the company’s first smartphone, the Fire Phone, on June 18, 2014 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo: David Ryder (Getty Images)

In the summer of 1998, Amazon said that it would sell a larger variety of goods, including clothing and computers. The New York Times reported at the time that Amazon was “the most successful merchant on the Internet” with just over 3 million customers.

2001: Amazon raises labor activists’ alarm bells

2001: Amazon raises labor activists’ alarm bells

amazon.com banner on building chain link gates
The gates are locked at the Amazon.com distribution center on January 31, 2001 in McDonough, Georgia.
Photo: Erik S. Lesser/Newsmakers (Getty Images)

Amazon laid off 1,300 employees, including workers in Seattle that had been part of union organizing efforts, raising concerns from the Washington Alliance of Technology Workers union that they had been targeted. Amazon told 450 of the 850 employees laid off in Seattle that, if they wanted severance, they had to sign a clause giving up their rights to sue the company and promise “not to make any derogatory comment in any format whether written, electronic, or oral, to the press or any individual or entity regarding the company,” Wired reported at the time.

2005: Amazon launches Prime

2005: Amazon launches Prime

jeff bezos speaking in front of an amazon prime logo
Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos presents the company’s first smartphone, the Fire Phone, on June 18, 2014 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo: David Ryder (Getty Images)

Amazon launched its express shipping service, Amazon Prime, for a price of $79 per year, during its 2004 fourth quarter earnings report.

Advertisement

“Amazon Prime is ‘all-you-can-eat’ express shipping,” CEO Jeff Bezos said in a statement at the time (February 2005). “Though expensive for the Company in the short-term, it’s a significant benefit and more convenient for customers.”

The offering didn’t become widely popular until years later, reaching over 100 million subscribers in 2018.

2011: Amazon is exposed for labor rights issues

2011: Amazon is exposed for labor rights issues

employees work at the Amazon Fulfillment Center
Employees at an Amazon Fulfillment Center on August 1, 2017 in Robbinsville, New Jersey.
Photo: Mark Makela (Getty Images)

The Morning Call newspaper in Allentown, Pennsylvania exposed deplorable working conditions in an Amazon warehouse. The paper reported that Amazon was hiring paramedics and ambulance drivers to treat workers collapsing in its warehouse without air conditioning. At one point, the heat index reached 102 degrees Fahrenheit, and 15 workers collapsed.

Advertisement

“Those who couldn’t quickly cool off and return to work were sent home or taken out in stretchers and wheelchairs and transported to area hospitals. And new applicants were ready to begin work at any time,” The Morning Call’s Spencer Soper wrote at the time.

On another day, the third floor of the warehouse reached 110 degrees.

“I remember going up there to check the location of an item,” one employee told The Morning Call at the time. “I lasted two minutes, because I could not breathe up there.”

In the years since, Amazon has been criticized for intimidating workers and crushing unionization efforts.

2017: Amazon makes its largest acquisition ever

2017: Amazon makes its largest acquisition ever

People are seen lined up in front of Whole Foods during the coronavirus pandemic
Photo: Cindy Ord (Getty Images)

Amazon bought Whole Foods Market for $13.7 billion in June as it looked to gain a stronger foothold in the grocery market, offering $42 in cash for each share. The move marked its largest acquisition to date.

2018: Amazon (briefly) reaches a $1 trillion valuation

2018: Amazon (briefly) reaches a $1 trillion valuation

Amazon speaking with his hand up behind an Amazon sign
Photo: David Ryder (Getty Images)

Amazon became the second U.S. company to reach a $1 trillion market cap in September, after shares of the company climbed 1.9% to push its value past the $1 trillion threshold. It briefly joined Apple in the above-$1 trillion club, but fell back down to $990 billion minutes later.

2020: Amazon (briefly) re-joins the $1 trillion market cap club

2020: Amazon (briefly) re-joins the $1 trillion market cap club

Jeff Bezos wearing a suit standing in front of a sign of the Amazon logo
Jeff Bezos, CEO and founder of Amazon, at the introduction of the Amazon Kindle Fire HD and Kindle Paperwhite in Santa Monica, California on September 6, 2012.
Photo: Reed Saxon (AP)

Amazon once again passed the $1 trillion threshold after beating Wall Street’s expectations for its 2019 fourth quarter earnings. The company’s stock rose 9% in early trading on January 31, pushing its valuation to $1.02 trillion. However, Amazon closed the day with a market value of $995.9 billion.

2021: Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon CEO

2021: Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon CEO

Jeff Bezos speaking at a podium that has the Amazon logo on the front
Jeff Bezos, CEO and founder of Amazon, at the introduction of the Amazon Kindle Fire HD and Kindle Paperwhite in Santa Monica, California on September 6, 2012.
Photo: Reed Saxon (AP)

Jeff Bezos announced he would step down as CEO of the company at the end of the year and become its executive chair. In his last letter to Amazon’s shareholders as CEO, Bezos talked about the company’s employees, customers, biology, and death.

2022: Amazon gets its first union, loses $1 trillion

2022: Amazon gets its first union, loses $1 trillion

two activist signs that say "Amazon: Recognize the union now!" a painting of Jeff Bezos is between the signs
Activists deliver “Authorization of Representation” forms to the National Labor Relations Board in New York on October 25, 2021.
Photo: Seth Wenig, File (AP)

More than 2,600 workers in Staten Island voted to join the first Amazon union in the U.S. in April, just as the company’s regulatory scrutiny over labor law violations mounted. The union win came just as the company faced separate, financial woes. Amazon’s market capitalization fell to $879 billion in November — down from a record $1.88 trillion from July 2021. The staggering loss made it the first public company in the world to lose $1 trillion in market value.

Advertisement

Since the first employees unionized in Staten Island, Amazon workers have inspired a resurgence in unionization efforts nationwide. But Amazon has been accused of suppressing union activity and cracking down on efforts to unionize its workers in other states. Amazon has resisted bargaining with the union, which has yet to secure its first contract.

2024: Amazon’s big investment, big fines, and record market cap

2024: Amazon’s big investment, big fines, and record market cap

Adam Selipsky and Dario Amodei sit on stools on stage in front of Amazon and Anthropic logos
Amazon Web Services (AWS) CEO Adam Selipsky with Anthropic CEO and co-founder Dario Amodei during AWS re:Invent 2023 at The Venetian Las Vegas on November 28, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo: Noah Berger (Getty Images)

Amazon completed its $4 billion investment in artificial intelligence startup, Anthropic. The company initially invested $1.25 billion in the startup in September 2023, and announced an additional $2.75 billion in March.

Advertisement

Its push into AI helped Amazon crossed the $2 trillion market cap threshold for the first time. The company is reportedly working on an AI chatbot, internally called “Metis,” to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT. It joined Google-parent Alphabet, which reached a $2 trillion valuation in April.

Around the same time, Amazon was fined nearly $6 million for 59,000 violations of California labor laws.

