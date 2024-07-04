A brief history of Amazon: From Jeff Bezos' garage to a $2 trillion market cap

Amazon has become synonymous with American consumerism. Want groceries? Get them delivered with Amazon Prime. Ordering a present for your mother-in-law? Amazon Prime. Want to see Meghan Markle in the TV show “Suits,” before she became the Duchess of Sussex? Try Prime Video. You get the picture.
The company started by Jeff Bezos out of his garage in Washington state on July 5, 1994 has grown into an e-commerce giant worth $2 trillion. But it’s faced its fair share of criticism, regulatory scrutiny, and financial woes. As Amazon turns 20, Quartz takes you through major moments in its history.