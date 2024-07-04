A brief history of Amazon: From Jeff Bezos' garage to a $2 trillion market cap

The Morning Call newspaper in Allentown, Pennsylvania exposed deplorable working conditions in an Amazon warehouse. The paper reported that Amazon was hiring paramedics and ambulance drivers to treat workers collapsing in its warehouse without air conditioning. At one point, the heat index reached 102 degrees Fahrenheit, and 15 workers collapsed.



“Those who couldn’t quickly cool off and return to work were sent home or taken out in stretchers and wheelchairs and transported to area hospitals. And new applicants were ready to begin work at any time,” The Morning Call’s Spencer Soper wrote at the time.

On another day, the third floor of the warehouse reached 110 degrees.

“I remember going up there to check the location of an item,” one employee told The Morning Call at the time. “I lasted two minutes, because I could not breathe up there.”

In the years since, Amazon has been criticized for intimidating workers and crushing unionization efforts.