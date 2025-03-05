A.I.

Amazon is testing out AI-dubbing movies and series

Prime Video will begin by AI-dubbing 12 titles to English and Latin American Spanish

By
Ece Yildirim
Amazon’s (AMZN+2.32%) Prime Video streaming platform will begin dubbing some movies and TV series using artificial intelligence in a bid to increase viewership globally, the company announced on Wednesday.

Amazon said it will use a hybrid dubbing approach, with localization professionals working with AI to “ensure quality control.” The AI-dubbing support will only be available in titles that don’t already have it.

The streaming platform is testing AI-aided dubbing with an initial selection of 12 titles to be dubbed in English and Latin American Spanish, including the Spanish animated movie “El Cid: La Leyenda,” the Argentinian movie “Mi Mamá Lora,” and the American indie movie “Long Lost.”

This isn’t Prime Video’s first foray into bringing AI to viewers. In November 2024, the streaming platform introduced AI-generated recaps that churn out key plot point summaries of episodes or full seasons for some original series. Amazon also has a Dialogue Boost function that lets you increase the volume of dialogue relative to background music. It also uses AI to make informed title recommendations to users.

Prime Video is also not the first content streamer to try out AI dubbing. YouTube (GOOGL+1.32%) has an auto-dubbing function, which the company expanded last month to be available to more content creators.