Amazon now has creative control over James Bond

The e-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN-1.46% ) now owns and has creative control over the James Bond movie franchise.

Amazon MGM Studios and longtime Bond film producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli announced today that they have formed a new joint venture that will house the franchise’s intellectual property rights. Once the deal closes, Amazon will take over creative control of future Bond movies.

“Since his theatrical introduction over 60 years ago, James Bond has been one of the most iconic characters in filmed entertainment,” said Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, in a statement. “We are honored to continue this treasured heritage, and look forward to ushering in the next phase of the legendary 007 for audiences around the world.”

When Amazon acquired MGM in 2022, the deal included a massive catalog of over 4,000 films and 17,000 TV shows, along the distribution rights of all of the James Bond films.

“With my 007 career spanning nearly 60 incredible years, I am stepping back from producing the James Bond films to focus on art and charitable projects. Therefore, Barbara and I agree, it is time for our trusted partner, Amazon MGM Studios, to lead James Bond into the future,” said Wilson.

Broccoli added that with Wilson, her half-brother, retiring from the series, she feels its time to focus on other projects.

Wilson and Broccoli inherited control over the famous spy thriller series from their father, American film producer Albert R. Broccoli.

Deadline reported, citing unnamed sources, that since the deal has not officially closed, no decisions have been made about who will star or direct the next Bond film.

The last Bond movie, No Time to Die, came out in 2021 and starred Daniel Craig, who played Bond in the five latest films in the series.