Amazon's AI for delivery, Microsoft's healthcare agents, and Writer's model: The week in new AI launches

Amazon (AMZN) is adding AI-powered tech to delivery vans so delivery drivers can cut down time looking for packages at each stop. The company said this week it is deploying 1,000 electric delivery vans equipped with AI-powered Vision-Assisted Package Retrieval (VAPR) by early 2025.

The VAPR tool will automatically show packages for each delivery stop by projecting a green “O” once the van arrives at the address, and project a red “X” on other packages. The device also uses an audio and visual cue to alert the delivery driver when it has found all the packages for the stop.

A group within the Amazon Transportation team has been piloting VAPR since 2020.