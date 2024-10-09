Amazon is doubling down on pharmacies

In This Story AMZN

Amazon (AMZN) wants to give more customers access to same-day delivery for their prescriptions.

The company announced on Wednesday that it plans to open pharmacies in 20 new cities across the U.S. in 2025. This expansion will more than double the number of cities where customers can access same-day delivery for their medications.

The new pharmacies will be located within Amazon’s Same-Day Delivery sites, warehouses that are part fulfillment centers and part delivery stations, and aim to address a significant challenge in healthcare: providing convenient and affordable access to medications. Amazon’s clinical teams will manage the prescription review and packaging process.

Customers in major cities like Boston, Dallas, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, and San Diego will soon have access to faster delivery of their medications. Additional cities will be announced later.

Dr. Vin Gupta, Amazon Pharmacy’s chief medical officer, emphasized the importance of speed and accessibility in healthcare. “There’s often an important window of time after getting diagnosed when it’s most vital to start your medication,” he said. Amazon plans to use its advanced logistics to deliver prescriptions within hours, which could increase patient engagement and adherence to treatments.

Currently, Amazon Pharmacy customers typically receive their medications within two days. By the end of 2025, nearly 45% of U.S. customers will be eligible for same-day delivery, allowing them to order medications by 4 p.m. and receive them by 10 p.m., the company said.

As “pharmacy deserts” – areas with limited access to pharmacies – become more common, residents in many areas face increasing difficulty accessing medications. A study published earlier this year found that among 3,143 U.S. counties, almost half had communities that were 10 miles or further from the nearest pharmacy. Amazon’s digital-first approach, with its same-day delivery expansion, is one way the retailer hopes to address this growing gap.

Since its launch in 2020, Amazon Pharmacy said it has focused on making it easier to get medications. John Love, Amazon Pharmacy’s vice president, stated that through the expansion, the retail giant wants to “re-envision” and “re-imagine” healthcare delivery to meet customers where they are.