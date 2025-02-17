Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Amazon's top 10 Presidents' Day deals

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Retail

Amazon's top 10 Presidents' Day deals

Apple AirPods, air fryers, and pillows are some of the items up for grabs

By
Francisco Velasquez
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Amazon&#39;s top 10 Presidents&#39; Day deals
Image: Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda (Getty Images)

Presidents’ Day, observed on Feb. 17 this year, is not only a time to honor past U.S. presidents, but also marks one of the biggest shopping events of the year —following the holiday season — bringing huge deals across tech, home goods, and more.

Advertisement

Amazon (AMZN), known for its ultra-fast delivery, is offering discounts this Presidents’ Day. In fact, the company delivered over nine billion items via same-day or next-day shipping in 2024 alone.

This year’s sale includes deals on home and tech items. Shoppers can expect to see mark downs on items like Apple’s (AAPL) AirPods, Cosori’s Air Fryers, Insignia’s Smart TVs, and iRobots vacuums.

We’ve rounded up the Amazon’s top 10 must-haves this Presidents’ Day. Let’s take a look.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

1. Apple AirPods 4

1. Apple AirPods 4

AirPods Pro 4
AirPods Pro 4
Image: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)
  • Price Point: $99 (down from $129)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2. Apple iPad 10.9

2. Apple iPad 10.9

Image for article titled Amazon&#39;s top 10 Presidents&#39; Day deals
Image: panida wijitpanya (Getty Images)
  • Price Point: $279 (down from $349)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3. Blink Mini 2 Camera

3. Blink Mini 2 Camera

Image for article titled Amazon&#39;s top 10 Presidents&#39; Day deals
Image: T3 Magazine / Contributor (Getty Images)
  • Price Point: $20 (down from $40)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4. Amazon Fire HD tablet 10

4. Amazon Fire HD tablet 10

Image for article titled Amazon&#39;s top 10 Presidents&#39; Day deals
Image: T3 Magazine / Contributor (Getty Images)
  • Price Point: $95 (down from $140)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5. Insignia Smart TV “70

5. Insignia Smart TV “70

Image for article titled Amazon&#39;s top 10 Presidents&#39; Day deals
Image: Yui Mok - PA Images / Contributor (Getty Images)
  • Price Point: $380 (down from $500)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6. Amazon Fire TV Stick

6. Amazon Fire TV Stick

Image for article titled Amazon&#39;s top 10 Presidents&#39; Day deals
Image: Homesh Nasre (Getty Images)
  • Price Point: $30 (down from $50)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7. Cosori Air Fryer

7. Cosori Air Fryer

Image for article titled Amazon&#39;s top 10 Presidents&#39; Day deals
Image: Grace Cary (Getty Images)
  • Price Point: $90 (down from $120)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8. iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum

8. iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum

Image for article titled Amazon&#39;s top 10 Presidents&#39; Day deals
Image: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)
  • Price Point: $120 (down from $250)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9. Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows

9. Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows

Image for article titled Amazon&#39;s top 10 Presidents&#39; Day deals
Image: Frank Rothe (Getty Images)
  • Price Point: $60 (down from $80)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10. Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

10. Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Image for article titled Amazon&#39;s top 10 Presidents&#39; Day deals
Image: Carolin Voelker (Getty Images)
  • Price Point: $135 (down from $160)
Advertisement