Amazon Prime now comes with a gas discount. Here's how it works

In This Story AMZN BP XOM SHEL GOOGL

Amazon (AMZN) subscribers pony up for Prime in exchange for free two-day shipping, discounts on services such as Grubhub, and access to films and TV shows on Prime Video. Now they can add gas savings to that list.

How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant Share How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

Amazon announced Wednesday that Prime members can now now save $0.10 per gallon at approximately 7,000 BP-affiliated (BP) gas stations across the country, including Amoco and Ampm.

Advertisement

For the average U.S. driver, this could translate to nearly $70 in annual savings, according to Amazon. Amazon Prime memberships start at $14.99 a month or $139 a year.

Advertisement

“We’re always asking ourselves how Prime can save members more money, and fuel savings is our latest offer that puts money back into members’ wallets,” the e-commerce giant said in a blog post announcing the perk.

Advertisement

Amazon added that it plans to expand these transportation-related savings to EV drivers in 2025, with an EV charging savings offer at BP pulse, which is BP’s electric vehicle charging business.

How does it work?

To unlock $0.10 off per gallon, Prime members will need an account with Earnify, a gas loyalty program from BP. Subscribers then must visit a page set up by Amazon to activate the offer and link their Amazon account with Earnify.

Advertisement

Members can use the Earnify app’s store locator to find nearby BP, Amoco, or Ampm gas stations. To redeem the offer, members must enter their phone number or linked payment method at the pump. Or, they can use the Earnify app to select the station and pump.

Behind the deal

BP and Amazon started working together publicly at the end of 2019. At the time, BP said it would supply renewable energy to Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centers in Europe, while Amazon said BP would migrate data to AWS. In each announcement, the companies cited BP’s environmental efforts.

Advertisement

Yet, Reuters reported earlier this month that BP has cast aside its pledge to lower its oil and gas output by 2030.

Other tech and energy giants have recently scaled back some of their own environmental promises, including ExxonMobil, Shell, and Google.

Advertisement

Harri Weber contributed to this report.

Read more