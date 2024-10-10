Amazon Prime Video will soon have Apple TV+ because streaming is just cable now

In This Story AMZN AAPL DIS WBD NFLX

Apple (AAPL) TV+ will soon be available on Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime Video, as streaming platforms continue to consolidate to resemble the cable offerings they’ve largely outcompeted.



Later this month, Prime Video subscribers will be able to add Apple’s streaming service for $9.99 a month, adding to Amazon’s more than 100 existing add-on subscription options, the company said Wednesday.

“As we continue to expand our offering and make it easy for customers to personalize their streaming experience directly in one app, we are proud to welcome Apple TV+ and its popular and critically-acclaimed shows, films and events to Prime Video,” said Mike Hopkins, senior vice president and head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios.

Apple TV+ is home to popular series including Ted Lasso and The Morning Show, as well as movies and live sports.

Amazon and Apple join other platforms in bundling their services to boost subscriptions and viewership. In July, Disney (DIS) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) announced that they would offer a new bundle that combines all of their streaming platforms — Disney+, Hulu and Max — under one monthly subscription plan.

Despite the influx of entrants into the streaming business, for many, it hasn’t yet been a profitable endeavor. They face steep competition, particularly from established streaming behemoth Netflix (NFLX) .

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in February that he believes Prime Video could become a “large and profitable business,” The Wrap reported. In the second quarter, advertising revenue grew 20% year over year to $12.77 billion. The company also added ad tiers earlier this year, and has said it’s planning to ramp up its ad load in 2025.

Other media giants have also been struggling to keep pace with the growing demands of the streaming market. Disney CEO Bob Iger acknowledged in March that nearly five years after its debut, the company’s streaming platform is still lagging behind the industry’s “gold standard” Netflix.

Meanwhile, traditional cable companies are adding streaming offerings in an attempt to bolster their customer base. Charter Communications (CHTR) , the parent company of Spectrum, announced earlier its month that it will offer its cable TV subscribers free access to Peacock (CMCSA) , Disney+, Max, and others.