Amazon's top 10 Valentine's Day deals

Retail

Jewelry, candy, and LEGO flowers are among the many deals available

By
Francisco Velasquez
An Amazon Logistics Center in Gattendorf, Germany.
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and Amazon (AMZN) is offering deals across a variety of categories for shoppers in search of romantic gifts or just a little something special.

Customers can expect to find discounts on items like jewelry, candy, flowers, and even personalized tumblers that read “Best Wife Ever,” courtesy of President Donald Trump. Popular items such as LEGO roses, Onlylike engraved heart earrings, and Starburst chewy candy, are among the top deals available.

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), Valentine’s Day spending is expected to hit a record $27.5 billion in 2025, surpassing the previous year’s estimate of $25.8 billion. The average consumer is set to spend around $188 this year, up slightly from the estimated $186 in 2024.

Amazon is offering deals to all shoppers, but Prime members get access to additional perks like same-day or next-day delivery. Whether consumers are shopping for a significant other, friends, or themselves, Amazon’s slew of Valentine’s Day items could be a great way to make the holiday a bit more meaningful, without breaking the bank.

We’ve compiled a list of Amazon’s top 10 Valentine’s Day deals. Let’s take a look.

1. LEGO Botanical Bouquet of Flowers

Image for article titled Amazon&#39;s top 10 Valentine&#39;s Day deals
Image: Amazon
  • LEGO Red roses building set: $48
2. Valentines Day Rose Flowers

Image for article titled Amazon&#39;s top 10 Valentine&#39;s Day deals
Image: AFP Contributor (Getty Images)
  • Valentine’s Day Rose Flowers: $28
3. Onlylike Heart Earrings

Image for article titled Amazon&#39;s top 10 Valentine&#39;s Day deals
Image: undefined undefined (Getty Images)
  • Engraved heart-shaped earrings: $166
4. Jurgen K Beard Set

Image for article titled Amazon&#39;s top 10 Valentine&#39;s Day deals
Image: NataKor (Getty Images)
  • Jurgen K beard kit set: $9
5. Stanley Quencher H2.0

Image for article titled Amazon&#39;s top 10 Valentine&#39;s Day deals
Image: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)
  • Stanley (SWK) Quencher H2.0 Tumbler with straw: $45
6. ‘Best Wife Ever’ Tumbler

Image for article titled Amazon&#39;s top 10 Valentine&#39;s Day deals
Image: Amazon
  • Mocosweeties 20 oz tumbler: $28
7. Love Robot Pop-Up card

Image for article titled Amazon&#39;s top 10 Valentine&#39;s Day deals
Image: Amazon
  • Love Robot in 3D: $10
8. Starburst chewy candy

Image for article titled Amazon&#39;s top 10 Valentine&#39;s Day deals
Image: Bloomberg (Getty Images)
  • Starburst FaveReds Valentine’s Day Candy: $4.48
9. Ferrero Rocher Chocolate

Image for article titled Amazon&#39;s top 10 Valentine&#39;s Day deals
Image: SOPA, LightRocket (Getty Images)
  • Ferrero Rocher, 24 count: $11
10. Hershey’s, Kit Kat, and Reese’s Variety Box

Image for article titled Amazon&#39;s top 10 Valentine&#39;s Day deals
Image: Bloomberg (Getty Images)
  • 18 count, full-sized, variety box: $19
