Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and Amazon (AMZN) is offering deals across a variety of categories for shoppers in search of romantic gifts or just a little something special.

Customers can expect to find discounts on items like jewelry, candy, flowers, and even personalized tumblers that read “Best Wife Ever,” courtesy of President Donald Trump. Popular items such as LEGO roses, Onlylike engraved heart earrings, and Starburst chewy candy, are among the top deals available.

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), Valentine’s Day spending is expected to hit a record $27.5 billion in 2025, surpassing the previous year’s estimate of $25.8 billion. The average consumer is set to spend around $188 this year, up slightly from the estimated $186 in 2024.

Amazon is offering deals to all shoppers, but Prime members get access to additional perks like same-day or next-day delivery. Whether consumers are shopping for a significant other, friends, or themselves, Amazon’s slew of Valentine’s Day items could be a great way to make the holiday a bit more meaningful, without breaking the bank.

We’ve compiled a list of Amazon’s top 10 Valentine’s Day deals. Let’s take a look.