Amazon is about to boot Walgreens off the Dow

The change, which will take place next week, shows how e-commerce has changed the U.S. economy

Morgan Haefner
Walgreens Boots Alliance is getting kicked off the Dow Jones Industrial Average and being replaced by Amazon — cementing the e-commerce giant’s influence on the U.S. economy.

Ben & Jerry’s founders eye a sweet deal to reclaim their brand from Unilever
Nvidia beats earnings expectations on Blackwell AI chip demand
U.S. stocks give up morning gains to close mixed
Bitcoin price plunges below $85,000. Here's what might be causing it
The change, announced late Tuesday and effective Feb. 26, reflects “the evolving nature of the American economy,” S&P Dow Jones Indices said. It also helped that Walmart’s recent stock split reduced its weight in the index.

Walgreens has been on the proverbial chopping block for some time. At roughly $19 billion, it has the smallest market cap among the Dow’s 30 companies.

Walgreens can beat Amazon because its 'human interface' is so human, CEO says
Walgreens will close 1,200 stores as it loses billions

Separately, Dow is booting JetBlue Airways from its transportation index and picking up Uber instead. Even some recent interest from Carl Icahn wasn’t enough to save the U.S. airline from being benched.