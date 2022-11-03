We all want to achieve great things. But in the wake of the pandemic, some of us have stopped to reconsider: What’s the cost of all this collective desperation to succeed? From treating burnout to resisting oppressive systems, how can we get the things we want in life without sacrificing too much time, energy, and psychological well-being?
Cassie Werber is a senior reporter with Quartz and the host of Work Reconsidered. Once of her greatest ambitions is learning to garden.
Sarah Todd is a senior reporter at Quartz. She thinks dogs shouldn’t just be allowed in the office, they should get salaries, too.
Jane Li is a former Quartz reporter based in Hong Kong.
Ann Helen Peterson’s 2019 essay on Millennial burnout in Buzzfeed
Devon Price’s book Laziness Does Not Exist
Maris Kriezman’s June 2020 essay, “Where did my ambition go?” published in GEN
“The medium chill,” 2011 essay by David Roberts in Grist
Jane Li’s article on China’s lying flat movement
Jane Li’s article on touching fish
How to Do Nothing by Jenny Odell
