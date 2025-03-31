Amer Sports will continue to see double-digit growth in 2025, chief executive says

James Zheng, chief executive officer of Finnish sporting equipment company Amer Sports, spoke with NYSE (ICE) TV for a special video interview.

JUDY SHAW: James, welcome back to Floor Talk. So, Amer Sports went public a year ago. Tell me about your first year as a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange.

JZ: It’s a great year. Since February 1st [when we went public] we really achieved double-digit growth and built on the guidance. We are very proud about the achievement we have made.

JS: Two of your brands, Arc’Teryx and Salomon, have seen big growth this year. How do you see this continuing?

JZ: We really built a very solid foundation for these two brands in the world. Arc’Teryx grew more than 40% last year, while Salomon footwear also grew more than 20%. We really believe we have the very solid foundation to continue to gear these two brands to grow to the level we want in 2025. So they will continue to have a double-digit growth.

JS: You’ve had successful growth in China where others have struggled there. What is your secret to success in China?

JZ: The portfolio of brands we own, they’re all in the sitting to the segment. We really believe it’s really resonating with the Chinese consumer’s needs, especially in premium outdoor segments, and growing extremely well in China markets. So the high quality technical products we offer to the markets really received a tremendous welcome from our Chinese consumers.

JS: Tell me what can we see from Amer Sports in year two on the New York Stock Exchange.

JZ: We will continue the journey and we see a tremendous runway for us in the future. I mean, we still see a tremendous opportunity for the major brands we own, Salomon, Arc’Teryx, and Wilson. We already see a great potential to be developed across borders in the world, so I do believe 2025 will be another great year for us.