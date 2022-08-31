The stratospheric wealth of the top 0.1% in the US is hard to conceptualize but a new paper (pdf) from the National Bureau of Economic Research thinks the total share held by the super wealthy is likely much higher than previously estimated.



The authors Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman analyzed the work of a 2021 Princeton Economics paper which claimed that wealth held by the top 0.1% in the US was about 16% of the nation’s wealth in 2016. It also concluded that “wealth inequality had grown less dramatically…and wealth is less concentrated among the very rich (the top 0.1%) than many believe.”

But Saez and Zucman say the Princeton paper failed to consider a few things. For one, it relied on tax data without incorporating filings to the SEC on large ownership stakes in listed firms. Therefore, Princeton underestimated the equity wealth of billionaire shareholders by a factor of 2.1, the researchers said.

Second, it took issue with the way the Princeton paper calculated returns from investment funds saying it was too small and unrepresentative and resulted in an underestimate by a factor of 1.6. Third, the way the Princeton paper estimated tiered partnerships and the measurement of business profits meant that large S-corporations were undervalued by a factor of 1.2 and top-owned partnerships by up to 2.2.

“Due to the lack of administrative data on wealth and the complex holding structures and tax-planning strategies of the ultra-wealthy, one has to combine a variety of data sources, make assumptions, and be open to revising earlier approaches when new information emerges,” wrote Saez and Zucman. Instead, a more accurate picture of the share of the nation’s wealth held by the 0.1% sits at about 20%, they say.

Gautam Adani becomes the richest Asian ever

In global super wealth news: India’s Gautam Adani became the third richest person in the world this week, the first time an Asian has ever cracked the top three.

Estimated to be worth $137 billion, only Amazon founder Jeff Bezos (worth $153 billion) and Tesla CEO Elon Musk (worth $251 billion) are wealthier than Adani. The college dropout started out as a diamond trader before founding Adani Group. It has amassed a portfolio of companies including coal, energy, and ports, although a recent report criticized the company for being “deeply overleveraged.”