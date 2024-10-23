American Airlines is cracking down on flyers who cut the boarding line

In This Story AAL -0.70%

American Airlines is cracking down on people who cut the boarding line.



The airline is testing new technology that will make it harder for a passenger to board before their group is called.

The software is currently being tested at three airports — Albuquerque International Sunport, Tucson International Airport, and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport — ahead of the anticipated holiday travel rush.

If a passenger tries to board before their group is called, the new software would alert gate agents with a sound and allow them to direct the passenger to wait, according to ABC News.

The technology is supposed to help the boarding process be faster and more efficient.

“We are in the early phase of testing new technology used during the boarding process, designed to make sure customers receive priority boarding with ease and helps the boarding experience by providing greater visibility,” an American Airlines (AAL-0.70% ) spokesperson told Quartz.



The airline said the tests have been going well.

If implemented nationwide, American Airlines would be the first to use this technology.