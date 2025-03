The United States remains the top country for private wealth creation and accumulation, according to a new report by Henley & Partners, a firm that specializes in helping uber-rich clients invest their way into gaining residence and citizenship elsewhere. The country accounts for about 32% of global liquid investable wealth, about $67 trillion.

Here are the top 11 American cities with the largest populations of millionaires at the end of 2023, according to the report.