The '10 Americas': How geography, income, and ethnicity shape life expectancy in the U.S.

The gap in life expectancy across the United States between people who live the longest and the shortest has widened dramatically over the past two decades, growing to 20 years in 2021, up from 12 in 2000, according to a new study published in scientific journal The Lancet (RELX) .

Advertisement

The analysis reveals stark differences in how long Americans live, shaped by income, race and ethnicity, and geographic location. These disparities divide the nation into what researchers describe as “ten Americas,” underscoring the significant inequalities in opportunity and health outcomes across the country.

“The extent and magnitude of health disparities in the USA are truly alarming. In a country with the wealth and resources of the USA, it is intolerable that so many are living in conditions and with health outcomes akin to those of an entirely different country,” wrote the researchers—coming from the University of Washington and the Council on Foreign Relations, a think tank.

Find out more about the 10 Americas in the following slides.