Car dealers and Big Oil are suing the Biden administration over efforts to boost EV sales

The lawsuit says the Environmental Protection Agency is mandating too many EV sales

Melvin Backman
Some powerful groups are suing the government to slow the adoption of electric vehicles. The American Petroleum Institute, along with the National Corn Growers Association, the American Farm Bureau Federation, and six auto dealers “collectively operating dozens of dealerships in major markets across the country,” announced Thursday that they filed a federal lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency. The groups aim to stop a Biden administration emissions standard that mandates about 56% of new U.S. vehicle sales be electric by 2032.

“Today, we are taking action to protect American consumers, U.S. manufacturing workers, and our nation’s hard-won energy security from this intrusive government mandate,” said Ryan Meyers, the API’s general counsel, in a statement accompanying the announcement. “EPA has exceeded its congressional authority with this regulation that will eliminate most new gas cars and traditional hybrids from the U.S. market in less than a decade. We look forward to making our case in court.”

The emissions standard, which was announced in March, is supposed to help reduce climate pollution. The International Energy Association has noted that more needs to be done to cut carbon and other greenhouse-gas emissions in order to mitigate the worst effects of climate change. The standard has drawn consistent criticism from the oil industry since it was unveiled. The lawsuit makes good on a threat that the API made at the time.

“Whether you’re a Republican or Democrat, Congress has to make a decision whether to protect consumer choice, U.S. manufacturing workers and our hard-won energy security by overturning this deeply flawed regulation,” the API said then along with the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers trade group. “Short of that, our organizations are certainly prepared to challenge it in court.”