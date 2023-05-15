Worries about rising prices and geopolitical tensions have dogged the US economy. “Is inflation still too high? Yes,” a Federal Reserve official admitted this month, after many months of ratcheting up interest rates. Gold is often touted to be a good hedge against inflation, although its short-term utility in this regard is sometimes unconvincing.

The heightened American interest in gold echoed that of monetary policymakers in many countries. Central banks around the world bought more gold in 2022 than they did in any year since 1967.

Do Americans still want to invest in crypto?

Last April, 8% of Americans surveyed picked cryptocurrency as their favored investment option, placing it even ahead of bonds. But the fall of the crypto exchange FTX, the crypto bank Silvergate, and other entities has eroded that faith. This year, crypto ranked dead last.

The belief that cryptocurrency is the best investment...is down particularly sharply with young and middle-aged adults,” the Gallup release said. “The percentage of adults aged 18 to 49 choosing cryptocurrency has fallen eight percentage points, from 13% in 2022 to 5% today.”.

