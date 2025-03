IT entrepreneur David Steward is the wealthiest African American man in the nation. According to Forbes, his net worth is at a record $11.4 billion dollars, making him part of the only one percent of Black entrepreneurs or executives on the impressive list.



The multi-billionaire has a true “rags to riches” story, but his fight and dedication to technology, family, and all people sets him apart from others in the business.

This is the evolution of David L. Steward.

