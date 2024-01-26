AmEx members expensed $100 billion at restaurants last year

They might not be flying as much, and they might be a skosh late on their bills, but American Express customers sure do love to eat. For the first time in 2023, they expensed more than $100 billion at restaurants around the world.

What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia CC Share Subtitles Off

English What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia

Continuing a trend that started a few years ago when businesses started cutting back on travel spending during the pandemic, wining-and-dining is now AmEx’s biggest travel-and-expense category. Elsewhere in its earnings presentation Friday (Jan. 26), the company noted that it brought in $8.3 billion in profit for the year on more than $60 billion in revenue. Both figures were up more than 10% from the year before, and Wall Street liked those numbers enough to lift the company’s share price to $201.38, a record close.

Advertisement

Soft plastic

Though restaurant spending was a nice nine-digit sum, overall T&E spending growth slowed to 8% year-over-year in the last part of the year. It’s not like the start of the pandemic-era economic recovery, when recovering business spending sent revenues into double-digit growth quarter after quarter.

Advertisement

“We expect this growth, which has been elevated versus pre-pandemic levels, to continue to moderate as we progress through the 2024,” said CEO Stephen Squeri on a call with investors.

And just like the rest of the economy, delinquencies have started rising for AmEx’s spendy customer base as well. Nationwide, they’re at about 3%. At American Express, they’ve soared to—gasp—1.4%.

Advertisement

Related stories

Expense accounts by industry, from cheapest to fattest

The most ridiculous, over-the-top expense account items from Time Inc.’s golden era

Advertisement

Employees get screwed by expense reports — but women much more than men