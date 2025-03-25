Waymo is sending its robotaxis to Washington, D.C. Here's what to know
Grab the kids and the sunscreen — here's when 10 favorite theme parks will open

Travel

Grab the kids and the sunscreen — here's when 10 favorite theme parks will open

Theme parks from Dollywood to Valleyfair are preparing to welcome this year's guests

By
Kevin Williams
Image for article titled Grab the kids and the sunscreen — here&#39;s when 10 favorite theme parks will open
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

The House of Mouse rarely closes. Because both Disneyland (DIS) and Disney World are located in tropical climates, their gates stay open year-round. That’s the same for California- and Florida-located Universal Studios (CMCSA).

But for theme parks in more northern parts of the country, winter means silent roller coasters and waterparks with empty pools. But soon, turnstiles will be turning, rides will be roaring, and wave pools will be full of happy children.

Here are the opening dates of some of the more notable theme parks.

Dollywood


Dollywood

Image for article titled Grab the kids and the sunscreen — here&#39;s when 10 favorite theme parks will open
Photo: Jason Kempin (Getty Images)

Opening date: March 15, 2025

Dollywood celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, and guests to the Tennessee staple will notice refreshes to familiar favorites, along with a new restaurant and 750-space parking lot, according to the Knoxville News-Sentinel. The newspaper adds that, in total, there were 114 small and large projects during Dollywood’s two-and-a-half-month offseason to prepare for the start of the park’s 40th season.

Kennywood

Kennywood

The Phantom is a favorite coaster at Kennywood.
The Phantom is a favorite coaster at Kennywood.
Photo: Kennywood (Getty Images)

Opening date: April 12, 2025

Kennywood is a Pittsburgh-area staple, having been open since 1899. During the offseason, Dollywood’s parent company bought Kennywood, bringing both parks under the same ownership. One of Kennywood’s highlights is The Phantom, a steel roller coaster that takes guests over 3,000 feet of track at up to 85 miles per hour!

Kings Dominion


Kings Dominion

Image for article titled Grab the kids and the sunscreen — here&#39;s when 10 favorite theme parks will open
Photo: Kings Dominion

Opening date: March 29, 2025

Kings Dominion (FUN), located about 20 miles north of Richmond, Virginia, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The park features more than 60 rides, shows, and attractions — including 13 roller coasters and a 20-acre water park. New this year is Rapterra, which, at 145 feet tall and 3,086 feet long, is the world’s tallest and longest launched-wing roller coaster.

Luna Park at Coney Island

Luna Park at Coney Island

Image for article titled Grab the kids and the sunscreen — here&#39;s when 10 favorite theme parks will open
Photo: Coney Island

Opening date: March 29, 2025

The iconic New York City amusement park will kick off its 105th season this year. And The Cyclone, one of the oldest continually operating coasters in the U.S., will celebrate its 98th anniversary. One of the highlights of opening weekend is the traditional Egg Cream Christening of the roller coaster; at noon on the 29th, when the park opens, the first 98 riders of The Cyclone will get a free ride and a classic egg cream.

Dutch Wonderland

Dutch Wonderland

The iconic Merlin’s Mayhem coaster
The iconic Merlin’s Mayhem coaster
Photo: Dutch Wonderland

Opening date: April 5, 2025

Located in the heart of Amish country (Lancaster, Pennsylvania), Dutch Wonderland provides a family-friendly, toned-down amusement park experience. According to the park, the new “Honey Hop” attraction, located behind Storytime Corner, features brown-bear cars surrounding a honey pot as the ride spins and lifts riders up and down.

Six Flags Great America


Six Flags Great America

Image for article titled Grab the kids and the sunscreen — here&#39;s when 10 favorite theme parks will open
Photo: Cedar Fair

Opening date: April 18, 2025

This will be the first full season that Cedar Fair and Six Flags parks are operating under combined ownership. New this year to Six Flags Great America, which is located near the Wisconsin-Illinois border, is Wrath of Rakshasa, the steepest and most inverted dive-coaster in the world. The ride rises 180 feet and then dives into a 171-foot drop at a record-breaking beyond-vertical 96 degrees.

Kings Island

Kings Island

Image for article titled Grab the kids and the sunscreen — here&#39;s when 10 favorite theme parks will open
Photo: Kevin Williams

Opening date: April 19, 2025

Kings Island is consistently regarded as a great value. This theme park, located north of Cincinnati, Ohio, opened in 1972 and was immortalized in an episode of “The Brady Bunch” — the episode was called “The Cincinnati Kids,” even though the theme park is in Mason.

Kings Island has the world’s longest wooden coaster, The Beast (it goes along 7,361 feet of track), and newer steel roller coasters such as Diamondback and Orion.

Cedar Point

Cedar Point

Image for article titled Grab the kids and the sunscreen — here&#39;s when 10 favorite theme parks will open
Photo: Cedar Fair

Opening date: May 9, 2025

Located on the shores of Lake Erie, this iconic park is the flagship of the Cedar Fair chain. In 2025, the theme park will debut “Siren’s Curse,” a tilt roller coaster billed as the tallest, fastest, and longest of its kind in North America.

Holiday World and Splashin' Safari

Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari

Image for article titled Grab the kids and the sunscreen — here&#39;s when 10 favorite theme parks will open
Photo: Holiday World

Opening date: May 10, 2025

Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari is another value-packed Midwestern theme park. Located in Indiana, the theme park’s “Good Gravy” family coaster was named the best new theme park attraction in USA Today’s “10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards” for 2024.

Valleyfair


Valleyfair

Image for article titled Grab the kids and the sunscreen — here&#39;s when 10 favorite theme parks will open
Photo: ValleyFair

Opening date: May 12, 2025

Valleyfair is Minnesota’s only amusement park. Located in Shakopee, it features more than 75 rides (including eight roller coasters); a Planet Snoopy area that has 15 children’s rides; and Soak City, a seven-acre water park filled with slides, a wave pool, a lazy river, and children’s water features. Bring a jacket — the weather can still be chilly in Minnesota in May.

