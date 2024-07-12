Anant Ambani threw one of the most expensive weddings ever. Check out 5 big weddings this one topped

This weekend Anant Ambani, the son of multibillionaire of Reliance Industries CEO Mukesh Ambani, will wed Radhika Merchant, the daughter of two millionaire business owners, in what is expected to be one of the most expensive and high profile weddings in recent years.



As their big weekend approaches, the couple has already had several attention-grabbing events celebrating their impending nuptials. In March, the Ambani family invited more than a thousand people to their estate in Jamnagar, India – including Mark Zuckerberg, Hillary Clinton and Ivanka Trump.

The Ambani family constructed a glass palace inspired by the Brooklyn Botanic Garden’s Palm House specially for the occasion and hired Rihanna to perform her first full-length concert in nearly a decade.

“I wanted to be fun, free and young,” Merchant told Vogue about the all-night partying that followed the Rihanna performance. “An Indian wedding is incomplete without a lot of dancing.”

In late May, Ambani and Merchant had another pre-wedding celebration on the Mediterranean Sea. The couple hosted 1,200 people for a four-day cruise beginning in Palermo, Italy and stopping throughout the region. When the cruise stopped in Cannes, guests were surprised by a Katy Perry concert. After reboarding the ship, there was a second concert – this time featuring Pitbull.

A stop in Portofino also featured a famous musician – acclaimed opera singer Andrea Bocelli.

“It was just the most magical evening,” Merchant told Vogue of Bocelli’s performance. “I had goosebumps.”

After months of celebration, the actual wedding will be a three-day affair in Mumbai, India. The couple chose to hold the event on July 12th, 13th and 14th after consulting their astrological charts.

Details about the big day are still under wraps, but the event is expected to be one of the most lavish weddings held in recent years.

