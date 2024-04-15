9 tips to make your Android phone easier to use

There’s enough going on in the world without your smartphone adding to your stress levels, which is why it’s worth taking a few minutes to configure your Android handset so it’s as friendly, as intuitive, and as convenient to use as possible. There are quite a few ways to go about this, and we’ve included some of our favorite tricks below.

Advertisement

Of course, we all use our phones in different ways, but no matter how you interact with your Android smartphone, you should find something useful on this list. As well as making your phone easier to use, these tips should also make you more productive while you’re using it, so you can spend more time not staring at a screen.

We’ve written this guide using the latest software available for Google’s Pixel phones. Still, if you’ve got a different Android handset, you should find it has comparable features and settings available.