A.I.

Apple's 'IntelliPhones' will dominate the market, Bank of America says

Apple is expected to debut AI tools with iOS 18 during its Worldwide Developers Conference

By
Laura Bratton
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apple’s flagship store for Smart Products in Shanghai, China.
Apple’s flagship store for Smart Products in Shanghai, China.
Photo: CFOTO/Future Publishing (Getty Images)
In This Story
AAPL-0.16%MSFT+0.40%BAC-5.50%

Apple helped popularize smartphones. Now it’s going to push the world into the next era of telecommunications, this one characterized by a new type of device: AI-powered “IntelliPhones,” said senior Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan.

Suggested Reading

Trump's tariffs scramble an already uncertain housing market
Trump tariffs are a risk for Big Tech. But 'don't run for the hills,' analysts say
Trump's tariffs may mean higher prices this year, NY Fed chief says
Target's CEO warns that tariffs could drive up prices on popular items within a week. Here's what may cost more
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Trump's tariffs scramble an already uncertain housing market
Trump tariffs are a risk for Big Tech. But 'don't run for the hills,' analysts say
Trump's tariffs may mean higher prices this year, NY Fed chief says
Target's CEO warns that tariffs could drive up prices on popular items within a week. Here's what may cost more
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Apple has been quiet on AI but is expected to debut AI tools in its next big mobile software update, iOS 18, during its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in mid-June. The release marks a step towards what Mohan calls an “IntelliPhone” — devices that offer everything from virtual and augmented reality experiences to AI-generated personal assistance.

Advertisement

Related Content

AI is Microsoft's 'iPhone Moment,' analysts say
Apple is giving discounts on iPhones in China to compete with Huawei

Related Content

AI is Microsoft's 'iPhone Moment,' analysts say
Apple is giving discounts on iPhones in China to compete with Huawei

“While we do not expect all these features at WWDC, we do expect a pathway for the IntelliPhones to become mainstream especially as conversational AI gets more integrated into daily use along with the backend of AI agents,” said Mohan.

Advertisement

“As AI technology evolves the gap between IntelliPhones and traditional smartphones is likely to widen further by offering even more sophisticated and personalized functions driving the desire to upgrade,” the banking executive added.

Advertisement

Mohan also said AI smartphones will lead the AI revolution ahead of, say, AI-powered PCs. If Mohan’s prediction comes to fruition, that would bode well for Apple’s game of catch-up to its Big Tech rivals. For example, Microsoft, whose stock is up 30% from last year, recently announced an AI laptop sub-brand. Meanwhile, Apple is up only 9% from last year, but its development of AI iPhone software could help its stock rally as its rivals have. Mohan, for one, maintained his $230 price target for Apple, which currently sits at $191 per share.