Apple could benefit from adopting this Galaxy S25 Ultra feature

The Galaxy S25 Ultra's unique capabilities have set a new standard that Apple might consider

Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
This story incorporates reporting from  Digital Trends, CNET on MSN.com and Gizmochina.

In a recent comparison between the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro Max, neither emerged as a clear winner in camera performance. However, one feature of the Galaxy S25 Ultra is gaining attention for its potential value to Apple. Samsung’s latest model includes a groundbreaking periscope zoom lens that enhances image quality and offers superior zoom capabilities.

This feature allows users to maintain high-resolution images even at significant distances, setting it apart in a competitive market. Apple’s current iPhone lineup, while highly regarded, lacks this advanced zoom functionality. Integrating such technology could elevate the iPhone’s photographic capabilities to meet consumer demand for versatile camera systems.

Industry analysts suggest that as smartphone cameras become a cornerstone of user experience, enhancing these features is vital for staying competitive. Such advancements in hardware could appeal to Apple’s core audience, known for valuing innovation and high-quality features. As the smartphone market continues to evolve, incorporating elements like Samsung’s innovative zoom could represent a strategic advantage for future iPhone models.

Quartz Intelligence Newsroom uses generative artificial intelligence to report on business trends. This is the first phase of an experimental new version of reporting. While we strive for accuracy and timeliness, due to the experimental nature of this technology we cannot guarantee that we’ll always be successful in that regard. If you see errors in this article, please let us know at qi@qz.com.