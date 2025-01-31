Apple could benefit from adopting this Galaxy S25 Ultra feature

This story incorporates reporting from Digital Trends, CNET on MSN.com and Gizmochina.



In a recent comparison between the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro Max, neither emerged as a clear winner in camera performance. However, one feature of the Galaxy S25 Ultra is gaining attention for its potential value to Apple. Samsung’s latest model includes a groundbreaking periscope zoom lens that enhances image quality and offers superior zoom capabilities.

This feature allows users to maintain high-resolution images even at significant distances, setting it apart in a competitive market. Apple’s current iPhone lineup, while highly regarded, lacks this advanced zoom functionality. Integrating such technology could elevate the iPhone’s photographic capabilities to meet consumer demand for versatile camera systems.

Industry analysts suggest that as smartphone cameras become a cornerstone of user experience, enhancing these features is vital for staying competitive. Such advancements in hardware could appeal to Apple’s core audience, known for valuing innovation and high-quality features. As the smartphone market continues to evolve, incorporating elements like Samsung’s innovative zoom could represent a strategic advantage for future iPhone models.

