Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue
Apple's DEI defense, Nvidia's earnings beat, and Amazon's quantum chip: Tech news roundup

Tech & Innovation

Apple's DEI defense, Nvidia's earnings beat, and Amazon's quantum chip: Tech news roundup

Plus, Apple says it will invest $500 billion in the U.S. with a focus on AI

Image for article titled Apple&#39;s DEI defense, Nvidia&#39;s earnings beat, and Amazon&#39;s quantum chip: Tech news roundup
Photo: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg (Getty Images), Michael Nagle/Bloomberg (Getty Images), Annabelle Chih/Bloomberg (Getty Images), Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), Image: AWS
Apple shareholders just rejected a proposal to end DEI efforts

Apple shareholders just rejected a proposal to end DEI efforts

Apple
Apple
Photo: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Apple (AAPL) shareholders on Tuesday voted to keep the iPhone maker’s diversity policies, shutting down a conservative think tank’s proposal.

The technology giant had defended its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices ahead of its annual meeting. In a prepared statement, Apple cited its established compliance program and a desire to create a “culture of belonging where everyone can do their best work.”

Apple will invest $500 billion in the U.S. with a focus on AI

Apple will invest $500 billion in the U.S. with a focus on AI

Image for article titled Apple&#39;s DEI defense, Nvidia&#39;s earnings beat, and Amazon&#39;s quantum chip: Tech news roundup
Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

Apple (AAPL) said Monday that it will invest $500 billion in the United States over the next four years, with a focus on supporting domestic manufacturing and artificial intelligence.

Nvidia beats earnings expectations on Blackwell AI chip demand

Nvidia beats earnings expectations on Blackwell AI chip demand

Jensen Huang holding a chip platform in front of a black backdrop with the Nvidia logo
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in Taipei on June 2, 2024.
Photo: Annabelle Chih/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Nvidia’s (NVDA) revenue and outlook topped analysts’ expectations, driven by demand for its new Blackwell chips. The stock fluctuated in after-hours trading after closing up 3.7%.

Google, Microsoft, and now Amazon: The quantum computing race is heating up

Google, Microsoft, and now Amazon: The quantum computing race is heating up

a chip prototype
Amazon Web Services’ first-generation quantum chip, Ocelot, developed by the AWS Center for Quantum Computing in Pasadena, California.
Image: AWS

Amazon (AMZN) Web Services has unveiled its first-ever quantum computing chip that it said is a step toward building practical quantum computers at scale.

Just 3 of Nvidia's customers made up more than 30% of its revenue last year

Just 3 of Nvidia’s customers made up more than 30% of its revenue last year

Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue
Nvidia’s record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue

Nvidia (NVDA) finished the fiscal year by delivering record revenue and outlook above expectations for the fourth quarter — and more than doubling its full-year revenue from the previous year.

Microsoft is canceling data center leases, analysts say — and the stock slips

Microsoft is canceling data center leases, analysts say — and the stock slips

Satya Nadella wearing a navy blue t shirt, speaking with his hands, with a microsoft logo displayed behind him
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella at OpenAI DevDay on November 6, 2023 in San Francisco, California.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Microsoft (MSFT) shares fell slightly on Monday following an analyst report that the company canceled some U.S. data center leases, potentially signaling an oversupply of AI infrastructure.

Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue

Nvidia’s record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue

Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue
Although the chipmaker will not disclose the companies, its top customers could likely include Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, and Tesla

Apple's $500 billion bet on America: AI, factories, and thousands of jobs

Apple’s $500 billion bet on America: AI, factories, and thousands of jobs

Apple’s $500 billion bet on America: AI, factories, and thousands of jobs
"We are bullish on the future of American innovation," Apple CEO Tim Cook said

