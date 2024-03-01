Tech & Innovation

Amazon hit a fancy iPhone case with a 'frequently returned' warning

Reviews for Apple's FineWoven iPhone case are decidedly mixed

Matt Novak / Gizmodo
Image for article titled Amazon hit a fancy iPhone case with a &#39;frequently returned&#39; warning
Photo: Florence Ion / Gizmodo

Apple’s Finewoven case for the iPhone 15 has received so many returns that Amazon has started putting a warning label on the product. What, exactly, is the issue? Many people are complaining it’s uncomfortable to hold and scratches easily.

The warning label users now see on the Apple Finewove case is added to products that are frequently returned to Amazon, as first reported by 9to5Mac Thursday. The online retailer rolled out the “Frequently Returned Item” tag in early 2023 and while there’s no publicly available data on how the program has influenced buying, it’s safe to assume the little warning is probably steering people away from some products.

Screenshot from Amazon showing the warning consumers now see about the Apple FineWoven case being a product that’s frequently returned.
Screenshot: Amazon
The reviews for the FineWoven case are decidedly mixed, with some people saying they’re perfectly happy with the product. But others aren’t too pleased with the case.

“I thought other reviewers were being too harsh and bought the case. Big mistake,” one reviewer on Amazon wrote.

That same reviewer went on to complain about the texture, describing the case as feeling like “one of the cheapest fabrics ever made” and claiming the case is very easily scratched.

With a list price of $59, which is how much you’ll spend at Apple’s own website for the case, it makes sense people are more interested in finding the FineWoven product on Amazon, where it’s currently selling for just $35. But anyone shopping for this case at Amazon is now going to be met with a warning to possibly stay away.

Neither Amazon nor Apple immediately responded to questions emailed Thursday afternoon. Gizmodo will update this post if we hear back.

A version of this article originally appeared on Gizmodo.