Apple didn’t argue a motion, submit a filing, or cross-examine a witness. It didn’t have to. When Judge Amit P. Mehta handed down remedies in U.S. v. Google, he barred exclusivity for Search, Chrome, Assistant, and Gemini — no more padlocking the on-ramps of the web — but let paid default deals live on and rejected calls to break up Chrome or Android. He also ordered Google to share slices of its search index and user-interaction data with “qualified competitors.”

In layman’s terms: Google keeps the map; rivals get a supervised peek; and Apple keeps renting the front door.

Wall Street heard the signal under the static. Google parent company Alphabet spiked; Apple popped — all because those nice big revenue-sharing checks from Mountain View can keep clearing. Analysts cut right to the subtext: Mehta let Google keep paying Apple to be the default, even as he tightened the rules elsewhere. That isn’t just continuity. That’s leverage.

The loud debate — should Big Tech be broken up? — will rage on. But in the marketplace where money moves and incentives matter, the court just turned the default from a birthright into a metered lease, and Apple is the landlord.

How to win by doing nothing First, let’s start with what actually changed. Mehta’s remedies outlaw exclusive distribution contracts and don’t force a U.S. “choice screen.” They don’t break off Chrome or Android. They do mandate that Google share parts of its index and interaction signals with qualified rivals. That’s not a guillotine; it’s a rulebook. And no one reads a rulebook and smiles quite like Apple.

Distribution, and not algorithms, is Apple’s superpower. The most valuable real estate in consumer tech remains the first box you type into (search bar, Safari’s omnibox, Spotlight window), the first answer you hear (Siri), and increasingly the first glance on your lock screen, in CarPlay, on your watch, and — give it a minute — in your glasses (well, if Mark Zuckerberg has his way). When exclusivity is banned but payments are allowed, distribution stops being a marriage and becomes an auction. That raises the price of being first. And guess who runs the auction?

On the sell side of that auction are both the usual suspects and the hungry new ones. Google bids to stay the default where it can; Microsoft wedges Copilot into any available seam; AI-native upstarts try to buy a lane somewhere — shopping answers, code snippets, travel planning — anywhere Apple will lease them a frontage. If the old deal was “Google pays, Apple nods, and repeat,” the new deal is price discovery: shorter terms, surface-by-surface, and no one gets to slam the gate.

This, naturally, thrills people who talk in price targets. Morgan Stanley’s Erik Woodring framed the outcome in a Wednesday note as a near best-case scenario for Apple (maintaining a $240 “Overweight” rating) because those Traffic Acquisition Cost payments continue (at $25 billion-plus with 95% margins), and the default can be renegotiated on shorter, annualized terms. More bids, more often, more pricing power. He even jettisoned the idea that Apple needs to build its own search engine: Why build one when you can charge to host them all?

Meanwhile, Bank of America raised its target to $260 from $250, calling the ruling a “win for Apple” and signaling stronger confidence in the company’s Services engine. Wedbush’s Dan Ives called this a “monster win” for Apple in an analyst note, not just because the checks keep coming, but because a cleaner legal runway makes a bigger Gemini-on-iPhone partnership easier to imagine. The point isn’t whether Apple chooses Google’s AI, Microsoft’s, OpenAI’s, or someone else’s. It’s that Apple can charge all of them for the privilege of stepping onto its stage.

Just look at the money we already know. Public estimates have pegged the Google-Apple search deal around $20 billion a year, with 95%-ish margins — near-pure Services income. Letting paid defaults let paid default deals live on, just capped at one-year terms and without exclusivity, preserves that river and potentially widens it as more bidders show up with more elbows.

You don’t need to build a search engine when you can sell the on-ramp.

GenAI gives Apple room to charge admission The irony of Mehta’s ruling is that it owes as much to ChatGPT as it does to the Sherman Act. By the time the remedies landed, the ground under “search” had already shifted: generative AI had reframed the fight. Mehta declined a structural breakup, citing a rapidly evolving AI landscape, which gave the judge cover to preserve Google’s business model without looking asleep at the wheel. Why swing a wrecking ball at yesterday’s monopoly when tomorrow’s challengers already look dangerous? For regulators, the story isn’t just Google’s grip on blue links; it’s whether Google can repeat the trick in AI answers.

That’s why Mehta bundled Google’s AI access points — Assistant and Gemini — into the non-exclusivity regime. What began as a case about Google’s stranglehold on search is now also about preventing it from monopolizing the on-ramp to AI.

For Apple, that shift is golden. The court preserved paid defaults while essentially acknowledging that AI is the next competitive frontier. That means the auction for defaults now extends to AI agents. Google can still pay to greet you first, but so can Microsoft’s Copilot or an AI-native such as Perplexity. And Apple, sitting on the world’s most valuable device real estate, gets to auction those greetings. GenAI has expanded the market Apple can monetize. In effect, AI pressure has made paid defaults defensible. Regulators can justify keeping the money lanes open because “competition is coming from AI.”

That gives Apple something no one else has: a rent stream that scales with the AI boom. Cupertino doesn’t need to build the smartest model; it just needs to keep control of the stage and sell the microphone.

Auctioning off attention The fight here isn’t about a results page anymore. It’s about who speaks first. The first “Hello!” you get from your phone, your car, your watch, or your glasses is the new homepage. And the remedies explicitly drag Google’s AI access points into the non-exclusivity umbrella. Bureaucratic translation: no locking down the greeting.

At its core, it means a thin, system-level layer — the Edge OS — made of agents, widgets, glanceable cards, and voices, the part of your device that answers before you even decide to “search.” Habits ossify there faster than anywhere else. By banning exclusivity but preserving payments, the court might as well have handed Apple a gavel and said, “Go right ahead and auction off that first word.” Google will keep writing checks. Other Big Tech behemoths will pay to get their AI into the frame. Smaller AI engines will target niche lanes where they’re freakishly good. The practical game isn’t “Who wins search?” It’s “Who can afford ‘hello’ this quarter?”

That’s also why the data-sharing mandate matters despite sounding like homework. If qualified rivals can tap fresher index data and better interaction signals, their agents will feel less like interns and more like colleagues. That makes them plausible tenants for Apple’s foyer, even if only on a narrow street in one neighborhood. Apple can lease that, too.

Of course, none of this prevents back-room sausage-making. The remedies punt critical parameters to a technical committee: what exactly “qualified” means, how fast the feed must be, how privacy trade-offs get drawn, where revenue-share caps land.

Brave’s Brendan Eich called the setup “Sovietnik” and warned that too much discretion could turn “competition” into a bureaucratic parlor game. He’s not alone: publishers want opt-outs from AI Overviews without disappearing from search; Mozilla wants protections for browsers like Firefox. The truth is messy: the court deliberately chose governance over demolition. That creates gray zones. It also creates prices.

And that’s where Apple keeps coming out ahead. Governance favors the party that controls scarce, high-yield placements and can run clean auctions. Apple controls the placements and can slice them fine, sell them dear, and rotate them often. If you think of the modern internet as a water system, the ruling didn’t change where the reservoirs are. It changed how much it costs to turn the valve.

The legal calendar, for its part, isn’t empty. Google still has an appeal brewing on the liability ruling, faces separate ad-tech scrutiny, and will be arguing with European regulators likely until the death of the universe. There will be briefs, committees, and compliance reports — the procedural detritus of a remedies regime. Through all of it, Apple doesn’t have to litigate a single thing to benefit from the new bidding environment. It just has to answer the same question, over and over, with a smile: Who wants to say “hello” first?

The remedies didn’t kill the tollbooth, they handed it to Apple and told the industry to line up. For now, that’s enough to keep investors bullish, Google compliant-ish, and regulators claiming victory. But the structural story is the one that matters: The U.S. chose to govern search like infrastructure — not to dynamite it. Mehta didn’t blow up Google’s moat; he put a price on crossing it. But the company setting that price isn’t Google, it’s Apple. In a world where defaults are leases and AI greetings are up for auction, the iPhone maker doesn’t need to win the search wars. It just needs to own the turnstile.