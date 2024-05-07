All the iPads, chips and more that Apple announced at its 'Let Loose' event

The iPad Air is now available in two sizes: 11-inch and 13-inch. Both form factors feature a Liquid retina display. Apple says the iPad Air offers 30% more screen real estate, which is made even more enjoyable by its improved stereo speakers with spatial audio effects.



Inside the iPad Air is an M2 chip. It’s not the latest and greatest, but it is a massive upgrade over the iPhone-level Bionic chip powering up the last batch of iPad Airs. Apple promises 50% faster performance between this new iPad Air and the iPad Pro generation with M1 bundled in.

The iPad Air is available with more storage this time around. You can get the device with up to 1TB. The 11-inch iPad Air starts at $600, and the 13-inch iPad Air starts at $800.