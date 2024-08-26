Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Apple's iPhone 16 event is coming. Here's what to expect

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Tech & Innovation

Apple's iPhone 16 event is coming. Here's what to expect

The September event will provide a first official look at the latest models of Apple smartphones, watches, and headphones

By
Rocio Fabbro
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Apple
Photo: Michael Kappeler/picture alliance (Getty Images)

Each year, usually in the second week of September, Apple unveils its forthcoming iPhone model and other updates to its gadgets (or brand new ones) that it will begin rolling out in the fall.

Advertisement

The event will be held on Sept. 9 at the Steve Jobs Theater in the company’s Apple Park, California headquarters, the company revealed Monday, with the tagline, “It’s Glowtime.” This year, Apple will give us the first official look at its iPhone 16, new models of its watches, and, potentially, the latest AirPods.

Click through to see what we can expect from Apple’s latest slate of phones and wearable tech, including what’s new — and what isn’t.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 8

iPhone 16

iPhone 16

Apple iPhones
iPhone 15 models displayed at an Apple Store.
Photo: Annice Lyn (Getty Images)

The iPhone 16 series will be the heart of this year’s event, with four new models on the way: the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. But don’t expect anything wildly different from what Apple has already put out.

Advertisement

The Pro and Pro Max models could include a new “Desert Titanium” shade, which has a bronze-toned matte appearance in unverified leaked photos shared to social media, replacing the dark blue of past iPhone Pro’s.

Other rumored features include:

  • A 6.3 inch display for the Pro, and;
  • 6.9 inch display for the Pro Max.
  • Longer battery life
  • Tetra-prism telephoto camera.
  • A18 Pro processor.

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to have about the same screen sizes and designs as prior models, but will have a A18 Bionic chipset.

And all models will, of course, come loaded with iOS 18. Apple’s latest operating software allows users to customize their home screen even further and features enhanced AI capabilities, known as Apple Intelligence.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 8

Apple Watch Series 10

Apple Watch Series 10

Apple watch
An Apple Watch on display.
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

Next up is the latest series of watches. The classic Apple Watch turns 10 this year, but isn’t expected to look much different, according to Bloomberg. The Series 10 will likely be thinner and have a larger display, but that’s about it.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 8

Apple Watch Ultra 3

Apple Watch Ultra 3

Apple Watch
Apple Watch Ultra 2 in store.
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

It’s much of the same for Apple’s more rugged Apple Watch Ultra, which is entering its third iteration this year.

Advertisement

The Ultra 3 is expected to have “almost no” new hardware upgrades compared to the Ultra 2, Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said last October. Bloomberg has reported, however, that it could have a new, faster processor.

That’s a major slowdown from the upgrades debuted in the Ultra 2, which saw a 50% brighter display; the introduction of the “Double Tap” gesture to allow users to use the watch without touching the screen; Siri; increased internal storage; and a faster S9 chip, MacRumors summarized.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 8

Apple Watch SE 3

Apple Watch SE 3

Apple Watch SE
Apple Watch SE.
Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Apple’s third-generation Apple Watch SE, however, could include several major changes, according to MacRumors. These include a larger display and a body made of rigid plastic rather than aluminum, making it more durable and cost effective.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 8

AirPods 4

AirPods 4

AirPods
Apple AirPod 2 on display.
Photo: Ming Yeung (Getty Images)

It’s still up in the air whether Apple will unveil its latest generation of AirPods in September or October.

Advertisement

While its release date is uncertain, the AirPods 4 are expected to have the H2 chip, which was not used in second- and third-generation AirPods, MacRumors said. This chip improves Bluetooth connectivity, gives the headphones have a longer battery life, and will provide listeners an enhanced sound experience.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 8

AirPods Max 2

AirPods Max 2

AirPods Max
AirPods Max.
Photo: Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)

Finally, Apple could release its second-gen AirPods Max in September (although, like the AirPods 4, this could also come in October).

Advertisement

The biggest change here, according to MacRumors, is the replacement of the Lightning port with the USB-C port — a move it has already made on its latest iPhones, iPads, and AirPods to appease European regulators.

Advertisement

8 / 8