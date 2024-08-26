Apple's iPhone 16 event is coming. Here's what to expect

Each year, usually in the second week of September, Apple unveils its forthcoming iPhone model and other updates to its gadgets (or brand new ones) that it will begin rolling out in the fall.



The event will be held on Sept. 9 at the Steve Jobs Theater in the company’s Apple Park, California headquarters, the company revealed Monday, with the tagline, “It’s Glowtime.” This year, Apple will give us the first official look at its iPhone 16, new models of its watches, and, potentially, the latest AirPods.

Click through to see what we can expect from Apple’s latest slate of phones and wearable tech, including what’s new — and what isn’t.