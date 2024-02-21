Tech & Innovation

Scammers got $3 million worth of iPhones from Apple by sending in fake ones 'for repair'

The two men were found guilty and each face 20 years in prison.

By
Matt Novak / Gizmodo
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
File photo of people walking past an Apple flagship store in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, Feb 20, 2024.
File photo of people walking past an Apple flagship store in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, Feb 20, 2024.
Photo: CFOTO/Future Publishing (Getty Images)

Two men in Maryland who sent thousands of counterfeit iPhones to Apple for repairs to get authentic replacement iPhones in return were found guilty by a federal jury on Tuesday, according to an announcement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. The men now face up to 20 years in prison.

Suggested Reading

Google, Microsoft, now Amazon: the quantum computing race is heating up with another chip
This $52 Eggs Benedict includes lobster, caviar, and truffles — and it's not for anyone worried about egg prices
The 5 most diverse major cities in America — and the 5 least
Bitcoin price plunges below $85,000. Here's what might be causing it
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Google, Microsoft, now Amazon: the quantum computing race is heating up with another chip
This $52 Eggs Benedict includes lobster, caviar, and truffles — and it's not for anyone worried about egg prices
The 5 most diverse major cities in America — and the 5 least
Bitcoin price plunges below $85,000. Here's what might be causing it
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Haotian Sun, a 33-year-old from Baltimore, and Pengfei Xue, a 33-year-old from Germantown, Maryland, obtained fake iPhones from Hong Kong starting in 2017, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. They submitted roughly 5,000 phones to Apple and authorized service providers over the course of the next two years, even spoofing serial numbers to ensure their deception wasn’t easily caught.

Advertisement

Related Content

Gen Zers think the economy is so unfair that fraud is OK
Banks could lose $40 billion from fraud with the help of AI, Deloitte predicts

Related Content

Gen Zers think the economy is so unfair that fraud is OK
Banks could lose $40 billion from fraud with the help of AI, Deloitte predicts

Sun and Xue are Chinese nationals, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, though it’s not clear how long the two men may have been living in the U.S. The men were found guilty of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and mail fraud, given their use of the mail to carry out their fraud.

Advertisement

Aside from spoofing serial numbers, the two men used various aliases to cover their tracks. The entire scheme totaled about $3 million worth of fraud, according to government prosecutors. The case was led by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kondi J. Kleinman and trial attorney Ryan Dickey of the Criminal Division’s Computer Crime and Intellectual Property Section, according to a press release.

Advertisement

Two brothers in San Diego, Zhimin and Zhiting Liao, were sentenced to 41 months in prison last year for an identical scheme of exchanging counterfeit iPhones and iPads. The genuine Apple products were then sold to people in foreign countries, according to the Times of San Diego.

U.S. District Court Judge Timothy J. Kelly has reportedly scheduled the sentencing of Sun and Xue for June 21.

Advertisement

This article originally appeared on Gizmodo.